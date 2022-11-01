Read full article on original website
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Whether in recession or not, St. Joseph has 'Help Wanted' sign out
Talk nationally might be whether the country is or isn’t slipping into recession. In St. Joseph, there are plenty of good jobs available. That, according to St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President Natalie Redmond who says Buchanan County’s manufacturing base offers a wide variety of jobs and maybe not the jobs you automatically think of when you think of factory work.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
United Fiber to expand into St. Joseph
United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperatives which began in Savannah, is now expanding into St. Joseph. Niki Dalton with United Fiber says the company will likely spend more than $50 million to offer high-speed fiber broadband to 36,000 homes in St. Joseph. “We’ve had a lot of demand...
6 Reasons St. Joseph, Missouri, Is a Great Place To Live
Find out why residents stay and visitors relocate. Visit St. Joseph, a small city in Northwest Missouri, and you’ll notice an infectious energy that brightens moods and invites people to linger. It’s a place where history gently collides with the present day, with multiple museums, colorful public art and a lively dining scene — a place where locals have more than one spot where they’re considered regulars.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Open burning canceled today in St. Joseph
Open burning has been canceled today in St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Fire Chief canceled open burning Thursday due to high winds and dry conditions.
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scores - November 4, 2022
It's the second week of postseason play in both Kansas and Missouri, and much of the area dealt with cold, windy and rainy conditions Friday. Bishop LeBlond 40 (7-3) St. Joseph Christian 0 (1-9) - FINAL. Stewartsville-Osborn 48 (6-4) Braymer 34 (6-4) - FINAL. - most wins for the Wildcards...
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
(Jackson County, MO) -- A Missouri county appears to be on track to create a fund to help women travel out-of-state to get an abortion. The Jackson County Legislature is looking at using one-million-dollars in federal funding to help women with transportation, lodging and childcare. They cannot use the money to pay for abortions. The effort follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade abortion ruling earlier this year that led Missouri to ban most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
The Most Common Missouri Fast Food Place is Not What You’d Think
If you had to guess, what do you think is the most common fast food restaurant in Missouri? Well, you're wrong. I should say you're probably wrong as the numbers show the most common place in the Show Me State to get food quickly is likely not what you'd guess.
