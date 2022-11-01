ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph Post

Whether in recession or not, St. Joseph has 'Help Wanted' sign out

Talk nationally might be whether the country is or isn’t slipping into recession. In St. Joseph, there are plenty of good jobs available. That, according to St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President Natalie Redmond who says Buchanan County’s manufacturing base offers a wide variety of jobs and maybe not the jobs you automatically think of when you think of factory work.
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
St. Joseph Post

United Fiber to expand into St. Joseph

United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperatives which began in Savannah, is now expanding into St. Joseph. Niki Dalton with United Fiber says the company will likely spend more than $50 million to offer high-speed fiber broadband to 36,000 homes in St. Joseph. “We’ve had a lot of demand...
livability.com

6 Reasons St. Joseph, Missouri, Is a Great Place To Live

Find out why residents stay and visitors relocate. Visit St. Joseph, a small city in Northwest Missouri, and you’ll notice an infectious energy that brightens moods and invites people to linger. It’s a place where history gently collides with the present day, with multiple museums, colorful public art and a lively dining scene — a place where locals have more than one spot where they’re considered regulars.
kq2.com

Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
stlmag.com

8 small towns to visit in Missouri

The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
kcur.org

Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?

Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

(Jackson County, MO) -- A Missouri county appears to be on track to create a fund to help women travel out-of-state to get an abortion. The Jackson County Legislature is looking at using one-million-dollars in federal funding to help women with transportation, lodging and childcare. They cannot use the money to pay for abortions. The effort follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade abortion ruling earlier this year that led Missouri to ban most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
KFVS12

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
