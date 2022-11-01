Read full article on original website
Related
Smithonian
Nazis Stole Two Paintings From a Jewish Cabaret Star. Now, His Heirs Are Selling Them
When Timothy Reif was a child, his grandmother called him “her little Fritz Grünbaum.” She was referring to Reif’s grandfather’s cousin, a Jewish Austrian performer who Nazis captured and sentenced to death in a concentration camp. “I was six or seven, and all I knew...
Area where WWII troops trained now a national monument
More than 53,000 acres of land was designated as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument on Wednesday as a result of President Joe Biden’s action.
This Day in History: October 14
The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sinking of the HMT Rohna: The Largest Loss of American Life At Sea During WWII
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.
Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like
A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Deadly Military Uniform Designs That Ultimately Got Soldiers Killed
There have been a number of times when fashion outweighed function when it came to military uniforms, sometimes leading to deadly results. The shortfalls that occurred were oftentimes known, but, in some instances, the issues plaguing them were a total mystery. Below, we explore six uniform elements that caused many servicemen to perish while on the battlefield.
Flying Magazine
Single-Pilot Ops Originated in Europe
Two-pilot operations in American multiengine aircraft date back to World War II. America’s bombers—the B-17, B-24, and B-25—all relied on having two pilots in the cockpit. In Europe, however, it was a different story. In Germany and England, for example, there was a shortage of pilots because...
Comments / 0