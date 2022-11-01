Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Story mfg. Is Using Nature to Its Full Potential for New "ROOTS" Instalment
We’re currently seven months on from when London-based label Story mfg. launched Gentlefullness — its new imprint which was launched in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective. And while the new label — which you can read more about in Hypebeast’s new U.K. brand spotlight feature — is going from strength to strength, Story mfg. is also doing the same. With this in mind, the British brand has just presented a new collection and it takes things back to basics with high quality cotton-linen fabrications and earth design processes.
architecturaldigest.com
Lived-in Sophistication
Meet the new iteration of a classic collection: fresh rugs, wall art, and pillows from the Amber Lewis x Loloi collaboration. Lewis’s lived-in, organic aesthetic accentuates the craftsmanship and quality that the Loloi brand is synonymous with and culminates in the five new area rug collections that ground any space in eye-catching detail.
domino
Some People “Can’t” With This Cabinet Color, But There’s No Denying It’s on the Rise
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. “No, I just can’t.” “The 1980s did that already.” “It reminds me of old makeup.” These were just some of the reactions we heard from readers last December when we forecast that pink kitchen cabinets would be the It color to try in 2022. We get it—cabinets coated in a muted mauve or an island swathed in a dusty rose aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. But no matter where you fall on the love-hate scale, our prediction wasn’t off base. This year, we saw a slew of homes with pink kitchen cabinets, from a modern mews in London to, most recently, a designer show house in Brooklyn.
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
Tour a DIY-Savvy Couple’s Nature-Inspired Los Angeles Home
In the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, organic defines the modus operandi of everyday life—not only in the abundant juice shops and health food stores but in the hilly landscape where houses are tucked among lush palms and cypress trees. So when AD100 designer Mandy Cheng and her husband, architect Rory Reynolds, set out to overhaul one such home as their own, the vistas from the backyard provided a natural point of departure.
bikepacking.com
New Swift Industries Caldera Collection
Swift Industries has teamed up with Tokyo-based Blue Lug on a limited edition collection of bags and accessories featuring waxed canvas, earth tones, and art by Okataoka. Learn all about the Swift Industries Caldera Collection here…. The latest collaboration between Seattle-based bag maker Swift Industries and Tokyo bike shop Blue...
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
architecturaldigest.com
The Office Fans Will Want to Check Out This Unique Overnight Experience
For the first time, you can pull an all-nighter at The Office Experience in Washington D.C.,the largest-ever official fan experience dedicated to the hit show. Complete with set recreations, original show costumes, props, interactive activities, and more, fans of The Office will have the chance to celebrate the show’s major characters, favorite scenes, and story lines with this iconic experience. Through a partnership between Booking.com, Superfly X, and Universal Live Entertainment in consultation with The Office’s U.S. creator, Greg Daniels, you’ll be able to fully indulge in this rare opportunity and transport right into the show.
architecturaldigest.com
December 2022 Editor’s Letter
Of all the issues the AD team produces yearly, it is the December Art issue that I most find brimming with sheer surprise and wonderment. Of course, artists of all stripes tend to ignore convention and do things their own way, resulting in exciting, memorable homes and interiors that very often break rules, push boundaries, and are utterly sui generis. The creatives who share their personal domains this year are conducting experiments in environment: Quite literally, many of them are living in their own artworks, which are themselves constantly evolving.
Hypebae
‘How to Live with Objects’ is the Homemakers’ Handbook Gloriously Defying Traditional Interior Codes
Between founders Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer, a wealth of interiors expertise bubbles profusely, thanks to years of immersing themselves in the industry. Their approach to home design is unlike any curator or artist, with a mutual vision for breaking through traditional “must-do” rules, and simply incorporating pieces you love into any space.
yankodesign.com
This wooden stool offers a sustainable replacement for a common household product
No matter what part of the world you’re in, you’d probably come across a plastic stool that is employed for different purposes around the house. Of course, it is primarily a seat, but sometimes it’s also used as a makeshift side table for holding tools while you work around the house. Some more daring people even use it as an ad hoc ladder, though that largely depends on the build and stability of the stool. No matter the purpose, this kind of stool has become so ubiquitous that it could be one of the most common uses of plastic in the market. Of course, such a stool doesn’t need to be made from plastic, and this design translates that into wood with some additional quirks that make it stand out.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Rock Legend Flea's $8,800,000 Hilltop Compound
Today Architectural Digest takes you to La Crescenta, California to tour a 5.7 acre hilltop compound owned by legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, currently on the market for $8.8M. [chill pulsating music]. [Anthony] Welcome to 3947 Markridge Road. located in La Crescenta, California. This home is currently owned...
PopSugar
Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here
Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
architecturaldigest.com
Dr. Dre Lists Contemporary-Style Oceanfront Malibu Mansion for $20 Million
Iconic rapper and producer Dr. Dre—who has become quite the real estate savant over the years—has listed his stunning Malibu mansion for a whopping $20 million, reports Dirt. The co-founder of game-changing audio products company Beats Electronics bought the nearly nine thousand square-foot stunner for a mere $4.8 million back in 2000.
Homeowner’s Guide To Choosing and Using Staples
If you’re like most people, your first exposure to staples was probably binding together the pages of a homework project. Paper staples are, ahem, a staple in every school and office in the world. Lots of products apply staples, from mini-staplers to heavy-duty implements that can bind 130 sheets...
