Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Channel 3000
Worried about longevity? Don’t ignore strength training as you age, study says
Physical activity guidelines for older adults stress doing at least two days of strength training and 2½ hours of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity each week. Yet many people downplay muscle strengthening, relying on the heart-pumping benefits of aerobic exercise. That would be a mistake, a new study...
The Best Exercises To Help Get Rid Of Underarm Fat
Many of us are plagued by underarm fat, especially as we age. If you struggle with this area, you may want to consider these exercises.
Does exercise help arthritis? Here's what the experts say
The question ‘does exercise help arthritis?’ is one you may have found yourself pondering if you or someone you love suffers from this painful condition. Arthritis is incredibly common, affecting about 1 in 4 US adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (opens in new tab) (CDC). Around half of people with arthritis experience some form of physical limitation due to their condition. While the risk of developing arthritis increases with age, it’s more common in less active or inactive people.
Medical News Today
Increasing longevity: Vigorous exercise 2 minutes a day may be enough
The study shows that relatively low amounts of weekly vigorous physical activity may result in health benefits. Experts describe how building short bursts of exercise into your daily routine may result in long-term health outcomes. Research shows that regular exercise results in a lower risk of developing several long-term (chronic)...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Why do muscles get sore after exercise?
Why do muscles get sore after exercise? We take a look at the research and ask an expert to explain
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Discovery of “Special” Muscle That Can Promote Fat Burning While Sitting
The ‘Soleus Pushup’ is a metabolic innovation that rivals any therapeutic approach. A groundbreaking discovery from the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little” is set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: Though only 1% of your body weight, the soleus muscle in the calf, if activated correctly, can do big things to significantly enhance the metabolic health in the rest of your body.
WebMD
Want to Tone Your Muscles? Try an ‘Activity Snack’
– Healthy snacks can be an important part of a nutritious diet, as small bites between meals can help keep our energy levels high. Turns out, our muscles may benefit from snacks, too – "activity snacks," that is. A new study by researchers at the University of Toronto in...
Getting Comfortable With the Uncomfortable
The emergence of Generation Z and their power to spend has changed the rules of traditional retail. This cohort behaves differently and requires a tailored approach — especially as the industry enters a new age of engagement, noted Karin Tracy, head of industry beauty, fashion, luxury and retail at Meta, during the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit.
Prevention
Do Isometric Exercises Build Strength? A Fitness Expert Explains
Everyone has different goals when it comes to working out. Some aim to gain muscle, others look to lose weight, and some want to build strength and endurance. Isometric exercises are great for the latter and are super common in more static routines like yoga. Below, a fitness expert explains how they work, the benefits, and offers a few isometric exercise examples that you can try during your next gym session.
boxrox.com
How to Build Capped Shoulders with Proper Technique
Learn how to build capped shoulders with proper technique for the lateral raise. “The lateral raise is one of the – if not the – most important isolation exercise out there from a physique development perspective,” says natural pro bodybuilder and YouTuber Jeff Nippard. The lateral raise...
Medical News Today
Top 10 chair exercises for seniors
Exercise is important for people of all ages and fitness abilities. Chair exercises offer a safe and approachable workout, especially for older adults. Physical activity is essential for healthy aging. It can help prevent or delay many health conditions that people may encounter as they age. In addition to helping...
Afternoon, nighttime exercise may be better for you than in the morning
BOSTON -- Exercise between noon and midnight may be better for our blood sugar. Researchers looked at hundreds of middle-aged overweight adults in the Netherlands. They found that compared to spreading physical activity throughout the day or exercising in the morning, afternoon exercise was associated with an 18% reduction in insulin resistance, and working out at night was associated with a 25% reduction.
Is running cardio?
Is running cardio? If you've ever wondered whether your daily habit of pounding the pavement counts as cardio exercise, we've asked the experts to weigh in
Daily Iowan
The Doctor is In | Strength training in young adult women prevents osteoporosis
Social media has recently seen a wave of “gymfluencers,” especially young women who promote strength training. Strength training (also known as lifting) has numerous physical, health, and mental benefits. These include giving a person more confidence and increasing energy levels. Another important benefit is increasing bone mineral density, which is especially important for women.
How To Lose Weight When You Have PCOS
PCOS can make you may feel too tired to exercise, plan meals, and stay active. But there are steps you can take to manage your weight and enjoy better health.
Comments / 0