The question ‘does exercise help arthritis?’ is one you may have found yourself pondering if you or someone you love suffers from this painful condition. Arthritis is incredibly common, affecting about 1 in 4 US adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (opens in new tab) (CDC). Around half of people with arthritis experience some form of physical limitation due to their condition. While the risk of developing arthritis increases with age, it’s more common in less active or inactive people.

14 DAYS AGO