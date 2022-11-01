Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Secret on WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for an interview to reveal “the truth” about The Miz. The segment was created in a similar manner to a “60 Minutes” segment on CBS. Gargano spoke of his relationship with Dexter Lumis and how the family broke down...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
bodyslam.net
GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1/22)
WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. –...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring
It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event. WWE also shared the video on its official...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Rule Apparently Scrapped By WWE
Following Monday Night Raw, it now looks like a rule previously dictated by the Vince McMahon regime has been scrapped. Vince McMahon was known for his strict rules about things that might not seem so bad to fans. Championship opportunities replaced title shots in McMahon’s verbiage, belts were only for holding trousers up, WWE Superstars frequently had their names changed, and referees had been nameless for years all at the direction of McMahon.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Hypes New Merchandise
Taylor Wilde finally has her own t-shirt. Taylor took to her social media Twitter account earlier and announced that she’s got a shirt available for purchase at shopimpact.com. Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling after an almost year-long hiatus from the company at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory during...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Records Lowest Viewership Since July
The numbers are in for this week’s Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week’s episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 (417,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/1/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 13 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 1 from Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima. – Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Kosei Fujita & Alex Zayne.
wrestlingworld.co
New Hulu Series Featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Announced
A new WWE series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford is coming to Hulu. The existence of the show was announced by WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on the 2022 Third Quarter earning call. “WWE Studios will premiere a new series on Hulu featuring superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (11/3/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 3 on Hulu. Matches were taped on October 31 from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. You can read the results for the show below. – Kiana James def. Dana Brooke. – R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin def. Duke Hudson...
bodyslam.net
Maria Kanellis Recalls The Death Threats She Received While Pregnant During WWE Run
Maria Kanellis would eventually make her return to WWE in 2017 alongside her husband. Unfortunately for them, their stint in WWE was not memorable, and they were let go. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Maria Kanellis revealed how she was harassed by fans when she took time off during her pregnancy.
