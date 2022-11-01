Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountydailystar.com
MainStreet Morning Meeting O’ Side Turkey Trot and More
Between 7,500 and 8,000 people are expected to participate in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Turkey this year, Kathy Kinane, event organizer, told the Monthly Morning Meeting of MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday. “We’re celebrating 17 years of trotting in downtown Oceanside,” Kinane said, and, “some people thought we’d never make it.” With...
northcountydailystar.com
It’s Time For The Carlsbad Village Street Faire This Sunday
More than 100,000 visitors come to town twice a year for the largest one-day street faire in the nation. The faire runs the first Sunday of May and November. This year it is on November 6th!. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, which features 900 arts and crafts...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Hits Milestone: 100 Billion Gallons Served
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant has served more than 100 billion gallons of water over the past seven years — a milestone reached in late October, the San Diego County Water Authority and plant owners announced Tuesday. The plant, which produces 50 million gallons of...
Lodging
Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista Begins Construction
CHULA VISTA, California—R.D. Olson Construction announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California. The five-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located in Chula Vista, California, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot project is a continuation of the firm’s San Diego...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
San Diego Business Journal
Poway Industrial Building Sold for $35M
A 129,000-square-foot Poway industrial building has been sold for $35 million. LPC West in a joint venture with New York Life Investors bought the building on a 7.22-acre site at 13100 Danielson St. The property has one tenant — Liberty Diversified International. About 25% of the building is office...
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received
The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
northcountydailystar.com
Eleven Vista Breweries to Participate in San Diego Beer Week
Vista, CA – Eleven Vista breweries will be participating in San Diego Beer Week’s marquee event, Guild Fest, on Saturday, November 5 at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. The celebration of the San Diego independent craft beer industry, which is presented by the San Diego Brewers Guild, is the first in-person Guild Fest since 2019.
oceansidechamber.com
Join Bungalow 102 in celebrating their grand opening nov. 5th, 2022
Saturday, November 5th - Join Bungalow 102 in celebrating their new store filled with home and garden decor, gifts, apparel, accessories and more!. Bungalow 102 is the newest in the Bungalow Shops family! Robin Scow and Jill Groff are Co-owners, and have worked together in the retail industry for several years.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Chamber Seeks Parade Volunteers
The Vista Chamber needs reliable volunteers for the 2022 Annual Vista Chamber of Commerce on Saturday (December 3). The parade starts at 1:00 p.m., and we need strong, key volunteers to help with the line-up and execution of the parade beginning at 9:00 a.m. If you can volunteer to help...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
northcountydailystar.com
Eight Oceanside Breweries to Participate in San Diego Beer Week
Oceanside, CA – Eight Oceanside breweries will be participating in San Diego Beer Week’s marquee event, Guild Fest, on Saturday, November 5 at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. The celebration of San Diego independent craft beer industry, which is presented by the San Diego Brewers Guild, is the first in-person Guild Fest since 2019.
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Donation Weeks & Large Item Landfill Pickup
Have gently-used or unused items to get rid of? Call for curbside pickup in Oceanside during “Donation Weeks” from November 7-19. Items collected will be delivered to Oceanside’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) store. Phone (760) 439-2824 to schedule. For items beyond repair, call for landfill large item pickup at least 24-hours before garbage day. Details.
KPBS
An algorithm may be to blame for the rise in rent
A rent-pricing software used by some of the nation's biggest property managers may have been aiding the steady rise in rent prices across the country in recent years. YieldStar, an algorithm developed by Texas-based tech firm RealPage, helps landlords set prices for their listings — often higher than the market rate.
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Nov. 3, 2022
It was nice to finally get some rain this week, and more is in the forecast. Wet weather and this weekend’s time change mean we will all need to use extra caution as we get around Carlsbad. In addition to traffic safety tips, today I am sharing the following city news:
Why Isn't America's Finest City Attracting Workers?
An honest plea to job seekers: I am a local hiring manager and would love to hear from you. What is it that you most value in an employer, and what are you looking for in your next job or career move?
Comments / 2