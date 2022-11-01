(Oceanside, CA) – Sixty-three students ages 8 to 18 will perform in Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, Jr. program as part of the annual Youth Outreach program underwritten by the Oceanside Theatre Company and the Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside. This free program introduces participants to the magic of the theater arts during a 3-month long after-school program. Culminating in eight performances – six for the general public and two school performances – this tale as old as time comes to life on November 11-20, 2022 at the Brooks Theater in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural District. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through OceansideTheatre.org or directly at OceansideTheatre.VBOtickets.com.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO