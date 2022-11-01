Read full article on original website
It’s Time For The Carlsbad Village Street Faire This Sunday
More than 100,000 visitors come to town twice a year for the largest one-day street faire in the nation. The faire runs the first Sunday of May and November. This year it is on November 6th!. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, which features 900 arts and crafts...
MainStreet Morning Meeting O’ Side Turkey Trot and More
Between 7,500 and 8,000 people are expected to participate in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Turkey this year, Kathy Kinane, event organizer, told the Monthly Morning Meeting of MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday. “We’re celebrating 17 years of trotting in downtown Oceanside,” Kinane said, and, “some people thought we’d never make it.” With...
Calling All Artists – Exhibition Opportunity
The Public Arts Commission welcomes artists to apply for an exhibition opportunity at the Civic Gallery. Individual artists and groups of artists are welcome. While there are no current exhibitions, the City welcomes submissions from artists who wish to exhibit their art in the gallery. Complete an application. Location. The...
Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received
The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
100th Birthday at the Park Avenue Community Center
On Monday, October 24, 2022 Nina celebrated her 100th birthday at the Park Avenue Community Center. She was adorned with a sash, pink crown, and balloons. Nina was serenaded with the Happy Birthday song in English and Spanish and continued with her favorite chocolate cupcakes, cake, and coffee. When we asked her what her secret was to living a long life, she said, I eat one Uno candy bar a day!
Oceanside Donation Weeks & Large Item Landfill Pickup
Have gently-used or unused items to get rid of? Call for curbside pickup in Oceanside during “Donation Weeks” from November 7-19. Items collected will be delivered to Oceanside’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) store. Phone (760) 439-2824 to schedule. For items beyond repair, call for landfill large item pickup at least 24-hours before garbage day. Details.
San Diego Humane Society asks for foster volunteers as shelter space fills
The San Diego Humane Society put out a call Thursday for volunteers to temporarily foster pets as its shelters face a dwindling pace with a large influx of animals. The nonprofit animal welfare organization has nearly 1,500 animals in care and is asking for support from foster volunteers to ensure the shelter can accommodate new animals in need of sheltering. At least 50 foster volunteers are needed immediately to help alleviate the critical space shortage, organization leaders said.
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
City of Vista To Host World’s Largest Job Fair November 16 & 17
The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking
Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. . This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
San Diego Food Bank kicks off Holiday food Drive
The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.
TERI Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of $13.5 Million Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers
A celebratory groundbreaking event at the TERI Campus of Life marking the commencement of construction on the 21,384 sq. ft. Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers will be held November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am. The Campus, created to serve children and adults with special needs, is located at 555 Deer Springs Road in San Marcos, CA. Completion of the Centers is expected in late 2023.
Escondido’s Police Update
October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.
Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County. The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff...
Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place
Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista Begins Construction
CHULA VISTA, California—R.D. Olson Construction announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California. The five-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located in Chula Vista, California, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot project is a continuation of the firm’s San Diego...
Oceanside Theatre Company, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside to Present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
(Oceanside, CA) – Sixty-three students ages 8 to 18 will perform in Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, Jr. program as part of the annual Youth Outreach program underwritten by the Oceanside Theatre Company and the Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside. This free program introduces participants to the magic of the theater arts during a 3-month long after-school program. Culminating in eight performances – six for the general public and two school performances – this tale as old as time comes to life on November 11-20, 2022 at the Brooks Theater in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural District. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through OceansideTheatre.org or directly at OceansideTheatre.VBOtickets.com.
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
Chunky Hustle Brass Band at 18th Annual Carlsbad Music Festival This Saturday
Carlsbad Music Festival returns for its 18th year on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This year’s one-day, all-ages festival, that runs from 1pm to 9pm, will be held at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and led by new managing director, Ahmed Dents. The outdoor festival will feature headliner Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan.
