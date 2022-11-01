Read full article on original website
Related
The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
Vox
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
Apartment Therapy
I Bought a House on a Corner Lot By Chance — and Now I Could Never Go Back
Some people have an exact dream home in mind, and they can tell you exactly how many bedrooms, floors and windows it has and how they’ll know it’s “the one” the moment they find it. That was not us. When it came time for my husband and I to go house hunting, we weren’t nearly as specific. We didn’t fantasize about a “dream home,” but rather, we knew our dream was simply to have a home of our own that made us happy, so we went out searching with very open minds.
ohmymag.co.uk
This helpless puppy was burnt with cigarettes and kicked around in a bucket
During his short life, Stuart Little was abused beyond belief, starved to near death and tortured with lit cigarettes. The rescue that took him into their care can’t understand how the ‘scumbags’ behind it could be capable of such cruelty. Found with cigarette burns on his head.
Woman tries to change dirty diaper inside a cafe, on a chair
Restaurants are public places where people from different walks of life visit to dine, celebrate, and, sometimes, catch up with friends and family. People coming to a restaurant don’t want an unhygienic atmosphere while they drink or eat.
Million Dollar Idea for Outdoorsy Minnesotans: A Device to Remove These Things
Over the weekend I spent a lot of time outside. It was the early antlerless firearm season, and in the past few years, my dad and I have used this weekend not only as a way to get some fresh venison in the freezer but also as a way to get out in the woods and check the deer stands for the upcoming season opener.
Dishwasher vs Washing By Hand: Which Is Cheaper?
When it comes to using the dishwasher vs washing by hand, there’s a clear winner.
What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
Medical News Today
What to eat to prepare for a colonoscopy
A colonoscopy is an examination of the entire colon. In the days leading up to a colonoscopy, people will need to consume certain foods and drinks to prepare for the procedure. A colonoscopy is a procedure that examines the colon. During a colonoscopy, a doctor uses a colonoscope, which is...
BBC
The suffocating reality of life as a clothes hoarder
A self-proclaimed hoarder who has filled every available storage space in her flat with designer clothes is turning her life around. Laura Horton said her compulsion to buy high-end clothes was "suffocating". She said there was "a lot of shame" around hoarding and wants to challenge the stereotypical view of...
No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.
You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
thesprucepets.com
Hyperkeratosis in Dogs
Hyperkeratosis in dogs generally affects the non-haired skin of the nose and paw pads. Hyperkeratosis is the result of an overgrowth of skin cells, called keratinocytes, in these areas that causes the skin to develop thick feathering or fronding. Sometimes the areas appear scaly as well. Hyperkeratosis can be caused by a variety of conditions, or it can occur without any discernible cause at all.
Keep Constant Watch On Your Front Door With This Smart Doorbell
Smart technology has evolved over the years as nearly every aspect of your home to your vehicle can be outfitted to take advantage of the technology that has streamlined daily life for many. Everything from beds to mirrors has smart technology options, so it’s no surprise that the outside of...
psychologytoday.com
More Than a Senior Moment
Rita Philip and her daughter were among my first participants in the revolution of how we diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. I first met them in the spring of 2012. While Mrs. Philip underwent cognitive testing, her daughter and I took our catty-corner seats at the small desk in my examination room at the Memory Center. I asked, “What’s the problem? How can I help you?” She looked at me like she was about to cry, then looked at the floor and said, “I’d like to make sure my mom doesn’t have something neurological.”
12tomatoes.com
Grandma Makes Family Laugh One Last Time With “On Brand” Funeral Cards
When we lose a loved one, it can be really difficult, especially, at the funeral. I feel like funerals are extremely tough, as they’re a reminder that our loved ones are really gone from this world. It can be tough to get through a funeral day, but sometimes, if...
How to clean dog teeth without brushing
While many dog owners know that daily toothbrushing is the best option for dental health, it’s only natural to wonder how to clean dog teeth without brushing. A number of products, such as the best dental chews for dogs, claim to be effective in promoting canine oral health, but it can be hard to sift through options and distinguish fact from fiction.
The Munchkin Sparrow Stroller finally converted me to umbrella strollers
Other moms advised me on the efficiency of keeping a stroller in the back of your car, but no one warned me that strollers aren’t the most “user-friendly” mom tool. I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve nearly broken my expensive, travel-system stroller trying to unfold it. And I can only imagine the number of people that have watched me struggle in parking lots, trying to remember which way the stroller unfolds and did I lift the little latch thing up?
Dog Obsessed With Crystal Shop Refuses to Leave Storefront While on a Walk
Does this doggy want a crystal of his very own or is there something else going on here? The strangest thing happens every time this woman walks her dog past this particular crystal shop. He insists on stopping and clearly wants to go in the store! He pulls the owner up to the glass door with him and then stares longingly inside with soulful looks over his shoulder now again as if to say “Please can we go inside, mommy? Pretty please!” The dog mom tries to explain it to him.
Comments / 0