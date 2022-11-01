Read full article on original website
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
bodyslam.net
GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Name Drops CM Punk During Media Appearance
The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in AEW is still talked about. The matter is the subject of an investigation on who was really responsible. While Punk is still out on injury/suspension currently, his name was actually dropped recently by AEW’s head honcho, Tony Khan.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Records Lowest Viewership Since July
The numbers are in for this week’s Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week’s episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 (417,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – Jeff Jarrett Signs With AEW, New Role Revealed
It’s official – Jeff Jarrett is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite to announce that Jarrett will be serving as the company’s Director of Business Development. Khan wrote,. “Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of...
bodyslam.net
Dana Brooke Believes Another All Women’s WWE Premium Live Event Is On The Way
It looks like Evolution 2 may be coming, whether its with that name or a new one. According to Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, the premium live event will return “in the near future.” She spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, and was very positive about the subject. Although “it might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it.”
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
bodyslam.net
Maria Kanellis Recalls The Death Threats She Received While Pregnant During WWE Run
Maria Kanellis would eventually make her return to WWE in 2017 alongside her husband. Unfortunately for them, their stint in WWE was not memorable, and they were let go. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Maria Kanellis revealed how she was harassed by fans when she took time off during her pregnancy.
bodyslam.net
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
bodyslam.net
“Dark Side Of The Ring” Creator Denies That WWE Pressured VICE To Cancel The Show
Dark Side Of The Ring was never in any danger of being cancelled, per the creator of the show. While speaking on Two Man Power Trip to promote the upcoming docuseries Tales from the Territories, Evan Husney addressed the rumors of the show being possibly cancelle and reassures the fandom that a season four is in the works.
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (11/3/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 3 on Hulu. Matches were taped on October 31 from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. You can read the results for the show below. – Kiana James def. Dana Brooke. – R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin def. Duke Hudson...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Brock Lesnar F5’s Adam Pearce During Monday Night RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar was in no mood for Adam Pearce during Monday Night RAW’s broadcast. Chaos ensued on this week’s RAW as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met each other during the show. It led to a huge brawl, where even Triple H came out to talk sense into the two. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were eventually separated after a lot of effort. As revealed by a video on Twitter, Brock Lesnar met up with Adam Pearce in the ring and then hit him with an F5, for good measure.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 14 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 2 from Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. – Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. – Ren Narita & David...
bodyslam.net
Bobby Lashley Believes Match With Brock Lesnar Was Inevitable
The feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar started during the 2022 Royal Rumble season, and it’s really heating up for their Crown Jewel match this Saturday. While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lashley gave a preview of his match against Lesnar. He said he’s been training very hard for the match, and it will be a spectacle. The match at 2022’s Royal Rumble gave more to be desired for many fans.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Responds To Criticism From Tony Khan
Despite previously enjoying a good relationship, Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been engaged in a series of very public disagreements for a number of months. Bischoff has been open with his criticism of both All Elite Wrestling and Khan more specifically, while the AEW boss has stanchly defended his product and ability as a booker.
