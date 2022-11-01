Read full article on original website
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show
The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
johnstonsunrise.net
November in years past
The first “Jackass the Movie,” which I described as “disgusting, masochistic Junk” hit the big screen. “Star Wars: Episode II-Attack of the Clones” was showing on the IMAX screen. Tim Allen had another winner with “The Santa Clause 2.”. Thanksgiving buffets were featured at...
providenceonline.com
Artists New and Established Gather for The Foundry Show’s 40th Year
Over 65 regional artists come together at the historic Pawtucket Armory for the 40th annual Foundry Artists Association Holiday Show and Sale, a holiday mainstay of one-of-a-kind locally made finds. While returning artists and shoppers flock to this beloved event held two weekends every December, marketing manager and ceramic artist Michelle Phaneuf notes that no two shows are alike. “Customers always have the opportunity to discover new artists and maybe even their new favorite artist!”
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
reportertoday.com
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem
It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
ABC6.com
Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
johnstonsunrise.net
Time to elect a new Johnston mayor
The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
rinewstoday.com
New Gateway Center more than a new RWP Zoo entrance
The Gateway Center, funded by ARPA federal pandemic recovery funds will “serve as a tourism destination and community event space”, according to the City of Providence that held an unveiling of a new colorful placemaker and Center, 14 months after the project began. Participating officials included Mayor Jorge...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Central Warehouse Liquor
Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this past September, Central Warehouse Liquor continues to bring its wide variety of beer, wine and spirits selections to the Central Falls community and beyond. Managed day to day by Peter Patel and co-owned by cousins Tony Patel and Paresh Patel, the family-owned establishment has continued to grow in its past decade of business.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
providenceonline.com
Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence
In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
Valley Breeze
Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant
WOONSOCKET – The long-closed former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road is being renovated and converted into a future Asian restaurant. Former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, whose brother owned the property at one point before the previous owner, said she spoke with the owner on a couple of occasions about plans for the building, asking him if the plan was for more of a takeout-style restaurant or experience-based sit-down dining experience.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida
If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
iheart.com
First Student Reaches Deal With Workers In Cranston, Lincoln, West Warwick
A school bus driver strike has been averted in Rhode Island. A tentative new contract was announced Tuesday for nearly three-hundred First Student workers who belong to Local 1199 of the SEIU. The strike that was scheduled to start Wednesday has been postponed, pending a successful vote by the bus...
thebeveragejournal.com
Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence
The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
