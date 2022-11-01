YASA’s axial-flux electric motors had previously garnered a reputation for efficiency, high power density, small size and low weight. However, the team behind YASA did something quite clever. While Mercedes acquired the automotive rights, they passed on the rights to an aerospace version of the engine. That was taken up by a new entity, complete with YASA’s founders, called Evolito, to develop an electric motor it described as ultra-high-performance, low-weight and best for future EV aircraft.

2 DAYS AGO