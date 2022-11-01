ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Time to elect a new Johnston mayor

The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
JOHNSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI Comic Con celebrates 10th anniversary

It seems like yesterday that the first-ever Rhode Island Comic Con took over the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, now known as the Amica Mutual Pavilion, during the weekend after Halloween back in 2012. There was an instant buzz about it with cosplayers, comic book artists, celebrity guests and various vendors being part of a fun and vibrant atmosphere. 10 years later, the Rhode Island Comic Con has grown in both buzz and success to being one of the premier events to happen in The Ocean State and also in the entire New England region. This anniversary edition of the convention will be happening from November 4 - 6 at the same two places and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. It also promises to be a memorable experience for any pop culture fan while providing an interactive lens to a variety of different aspects within a unique institution.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston ‘Panther Pride at an all-time level’

Perhaps Bob Deming, a popular Johnston High School custodian who maintains Mayor Joseph M. Polisena Stadium, said is best about last Saturday’s Homecoming. “Everyone’s having a great time!” Deming exclaimed as he chatted with Johnston School Superintendent Dr. Bernard DiLullo Jr. and co-worker Antony Fellela. “Just look at all the smiling and happy faces; this has to be Panther Pride at an all-time level.”
JOHNSTON, RI

