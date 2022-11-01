It seems like yesterday that the first-ever Rhode Island Comic Con took over the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, now known as the Amica Mutual Pavilion, during the weekend after Halloween back in 2012. There was an instant buzz about it with cosplayers, comic book artists, celebrity guests and various vendors being part of a fun and vibrant atmosphere. 10 years later, the Rhode Island Comic Con has grown in both buzz and success to being one of the premier events to happen in The Ocean State and also in the entire New England region. This anniversary edition of the convention will be happening from November 4 - 6 at the same two places and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. It also promises to be a memorable experience for any pop culture fan while providing an interactive lens to a variety of different aspects within a unique institution.

