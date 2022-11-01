Read full article on original website
Related
The Worst Original Netflix Movies
Since it began providing original content in 2012, Netflix has seen 11 of its films win a total of 16 Academy Awards. Along the way, though, the streaming service has had its share of misfires. ( (On the plus side, here are the 25 best original Netflix movies.) To determine the worst Netflix original movies, […]
Collider
AI-Created Movies Are a Bad Idea
Mankind's technological advancements have been developing at such breakneck speeds that we often take for granted how they have made our lives easier. One of the most interesting results of human brainpower is the machine-like replication of itself: artificial intelligence. AI is already present in our daily tasks, from search engines, algorithms, virtual assistant technology, and the like. However, there seems to be budding movements in applying AI technologies to the cultural productions, with some already venturing into anime and art. Should this prove successful both commercially and critically, it is only inevitable that this AI movement would permeate the cultural zeitgeist of other media, and one that is of great interest is the medium of film. While this may seem to be a burgeoning innovation of monumental proportions, it is one that carries great danger, and we should be wary in welcoming this technological "marvel". It's one thing to make movies about AI, but it's a completely different ballgame when it comes to letting AI make the movies.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: TikTok influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther sequel
An influencer took to TikTok to discourage white people from seeing the Black Panther sequel on opening weekend. Self-proclaimed activist Lavynder Lee explained in a now-removed TikTok that white people "can go see it on another weekend" but that the opening weekend, set for Nov. 11, is meant for black people.
Elle
The Best Sci-Fi Films to Watch for an Out-of-This World Movie Night
The science fiction genre is all about imagination. A good sci-fi film can take you to the stars, to the laboratory, to a post-apocalyptic world, or even an alternate dimension; but at the center of it all is a very human story. If you tend to only watch one type of sci-fi movie, let the list below open you up to some new experiences. After all, sci-fi is all about expanding your mind to all the possibilities in the universe—and every other universe you can come up with. Below are the best sci-fi films to watch right now for a well-deserved break from the real world.
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
Netflix's movie 'Inheritance' has mixed reviews
The movie Inheritance was released on May 22, 2020, by Vertical Entertainment. It received negative reviews from critics then, but Netflix is giving the older movie a second chance. The movie premiered on Netflix on September 28, 2022. This time around, some people say they loved it while others called it one of the worst movies they have ever seen.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On November 1, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, November 1, 2022?
My Father’s Dragon review – sweet-natured animated Netflix adventure
There’s a simple, earnest charm to Irish director Nora Twomey’s transporting adaptation of 1948 kids book My Father’s Dragon, a welcome diversion from the poppy smugness that wears down so many animated films today. For all of Netflix’s many faults, the streamer’s versatility within the cartoon sphere has helped to elevate and distinguish them from studio rivals, where too often each new offering feels one and the same, tonally and visually. It’s allowed for smaller, less brash, films to peek through, each with its own unbranded personality and aesthetic and here’s a persuasive example of how that idiosyncrasy can work so very well.
ComicBook
Disney Planning to Give Doctor Who a "Hollywood Makeover" According to Report
Disney is reportedly planning on giving Doctor Who a Hollywood makeover when the upcoming 60th anniversary season comes to Disney+ outside of the United Kingdom. Disney made its deal with the BBC to stream upcoming episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ starting with 2023's 60th anniversary season official last week, though details have been scarce. A report from The Telegraph suggests that it is no simple distribution deal. Disney is helping to finance Doctor Who's budget now, along with Bad Wolf, which has apparently gotten the company license to make creative decisions about the franchise, though the BBC supposedly maintains the final say on the franchise.
techaiapp.com
Live Action ‘Hercules’ to Be Experimental & Reinterpret Animated Film, Producers Say | Disney, Hercules, Movies
The upcoming live action Hercules movie is still in the early stages, but fans are learning a little more about what to expect. Producers Joe and Anthony Russo are opening up about their new adaptation, which may look quite different from Disney‘s original animated feature. If you didn’t know,...
How a Family Keepsake Evolved Into One of the Most Moving Films About Death Ever Made
Ondi Timoner didn’t know she was making a film when she began work on “Last Flight Home”; she simply wanted to document her father Eli’s last days as a record for her and her family. Due to debilitating health issues, Eli had decided that he would rather die than be a burden to his family and took advantage of California’s compassionate care laws to end his life on his own terms and his own schedule. After she got over her initial shock, the “DIG!” and “We Live in Public” director set up cameras in her parents’ home and, with their...
Comments / 0