Mankind's technological advancements have been developing at such breakneck speeds that we often take for granted how they have made our lives easier. One of the most interesting results of human brainpower is the machine-like replication of itself: artificial intelligence. AI is already present in our daily tasks, from search engines, algorithms, virtual assistant technology, and the like. However, there seems to be budding movements in applying AI technologies to the cultural productions, with some already venturing into anime and art. Should this prove successful both commercially and critically, it is only inevitable that this AI movement would permeate the cultural zeitgeist of other media, and one that is of great interest is the medium of film. While this may seem to be a burgeoning innovation of monumental proportions, it is one that carries great danger, and we should be wary in welcoming this technological "marvel". It's one thing to make movies about AI, but it's a completely different ballgame when it comes to letting AI make the movies.

2 DAYS AGO