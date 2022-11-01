Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weather Potential Forces Halloween Demo Derby to Make Big Changes in Davenport, Iowa
All the spooky ghosts and goblins have been put away for the year. The trick-or-treat bags are mostly full of wrappers and lower-tier candy that we reserve for "emergency sugar needs" only. But just to make sure you're not one of those people who jump straight from Halloween to Christmas...let's...
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
ourquadcities.com
Family-friendly holiday happenings in the Quad Cities and beyond
The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and here are some family-friendly events to help you welcome the most wonderful time of the year!. Downtown Burlington’s Holiday Open House, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Get a head start on holiday gift buying at your favorite downtown businesses.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
voiceofmuscatine.com
City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal
The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week
The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
Pen City Current
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0