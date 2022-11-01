ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Family-friendly holiday happenings in the Quad Cities and beyond

The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and here are some family-friendly events to help you welcome the most wonderful time of the year!. Downtown Burlington’s Holiday Open House, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Get a head start on holiday gift buying at your favorite downtown businesses.
BURLINGTON, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal

The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
KICK AM 1530

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

United Way Whiteside County has new office

The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
US 104.9

Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week

The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills

Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
STERLING, IL
KCJJ

IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects

An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Burlington's The Courts could be open by June

BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
GENESEO, IL
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

