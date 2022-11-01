LEXINGTON, Ky. - A good Samaritan is getting recognition after rescuing a dog and her three puppies who’d been dumped in a Kentucky creek. Paws 4 the Cause, a non-profit that rescues animals, said the driver was heading home after work when the person saw someone dump the dog and puppies at a bridge in a Lexington neighborhood. The non-profit said the puppies had fallen into the nearby creek, panicked and started crying as they tried to find dry land.

