WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect in robberies at Lexington hotels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in two separate hotel robberies in Lexington. Thursday morning, police responded to the Ramada Inn on North Broadway for a report of a robbery. The suspect told an employee he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect left with the cash.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
fox56news.com
Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
Fox 19
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond. Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son. The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
Estill County Animal Shelter burglarized
The Estill County Animal Shelter suffered over $1,000 worth of monetary losses.
WTVQ
Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
fox56news.com
NAACP demanding evidence be released in Nicholasville police shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP is demanding the Nicholasville Police Department release body camera video and other evidence that led to the death of Desman LaDuke. “We the NAACP and the community are in shock that the events that have happened in Nicholasville,...
WKYT 27
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road. Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed. The driver was...
fox56news.com
Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
WTVQ
Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
fox5ny.com
Good Samaritan rescues dog, puppies found abandoned in Kentucky creek
LEXINGTON, Ky. - A good Samaritan is getting recognition after rescuing a dog and her three puppies who’d been dumped in a Kentucky creek. Paws 4 the Cause, a non-profit that rescues animals, said the driver was heading home after work when the person saw someone dump the dog and puppies at a bridge in a Lexington neighborhood. The non-profit said the puppies had fallen into the nearby creek, panicked and started crying as they tried to find dry land.
Wave 3
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
wymt.com
Flood survivor is gifted a new home
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods. Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks. “It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.
WTVQ
Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
WLKY.com
Early, no-excuse voting in Kentucky starts Thursday: Where to vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day is Tuesday, but Kentucky voters can start voting as early as Thursday. Early, in-person absentee voting — no excuse needed — runs for three days this year: Nov. 3-5. Anyone registered to vote can cast their ballot on those days. But you...
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Home & Garden News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for the city to use for Lexington’s holiday season celebration. City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees.
