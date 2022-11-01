ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week

What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sporting News

MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season

When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
MLB

Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
dodgerblue.com

Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners

Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 2nd Cy Young Award

On Nov. 3, 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax won a second Cy Young Award, two years after earning the first of his storied career. Only one pitcher in MLB won the Cy Young during that time, unlike today where one from each league is recognized with the honor. But despite there only being one winner, Koufax was the unanimous selection of the 1965 Cy Young Award, receiving 20 of the 20 votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge boys soccer wins district title, Tolton falls in PKs

Drew Schlimme netted the most important goal of the season for Rock Bridge boys soccer, finding the net in overtime to win the MSHSAA Class 4 District 7 championship for the Bruins by a score of 2-1 against Blue Springs. Reese Richardson opened the scoring for Rock Bridge 14 minutes...
COLUMBIA, MO

