15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
St. Louis Cardinals begin what figures to be active off-season with initial roster moves
The Cardinals, for their part, have promised an active and impactful off-season. It’s the smallest moves that form the foundations for those significant decisions.
Angels News: Luis Rengifo, Brandon Marsh Finish as Runners-Up for AL Gold Glove Awards
They still had incredible seasons in the field.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Learned Valuable Lesson From Freddie Freeman
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman last offseason to a six-year contract, they knew he was bringing a power bat and defensive presence at first base to the team. Perhaps what wasn’t as readily apparent, however, is they would be getting a source of wisdom and advice in...
Sporting News
MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season
When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners
Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried honored for defensive excellence with Gold Glove Award
ATLANTA — Two Atlanta Braves were named winners of the annual Gold Glove Awards on Tuesday. Award sponsor Rawlings announced on Tuesday that shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Max Fried won the honor for their positions in the National League. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Game 5: Astros defeat Phillies to take 3-2 lead in World Series
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Rawlings Platinum Glove Award: How To Vote For Dodgers’ Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts won a sixth career Gold Glove Award, the second of which has come with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now he is among the candidates up for vote to receive a 2022 Rawlings Platinum Glove. Betts is competing against all other 2022 Gold Glove Award winners. Fans can...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 2nd Cy Young Award
On Nov. 3, 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax won a second Cy Young Award, two years after earning the first of his storied career. Only one pitcher in MLB won the Cy Young during that time, unlike today where one from each league is recognized with the honor. But despite there only being one winner, Koufax was the unanimous selection of the 1965 Cy Young Award, receiving 20 of the 20 votes.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer wins district title, Tolton falls in PKs
Drew Schlimme netted the most important goal of the season for Rock Bridge boys soccer, finding the net in overtime to win the MSHSAA Class 4 District 7 championship for the Bruins by a score of 2-1 against Blue Springs. Reese Richardson opened the scoring for Rock Bridge 14 minutes...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football hoping experience gained by underclassmen leads to wins next year
After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.
