Ghouls gone wild
Shrieks, screams and strobe machines filled the basement of Brantly Hall on Friday night. UM’s haunted house came back for the second time this fall for students and families around Missoula. The maze took place in the basement of the allegedly haunted former dormitory and was hosted by the...
Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds
If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
UM’s next steps in new dining hall construction adds four-story crane, creates headaches for Craig residents
The University of Montana has been active in an infrastructure renewal that hasn’t happened in generations, which has closed down Knowles Hall and placed the residents of Craig Hall in the middle of a construction site. The construction on the new dining hall, which involved a partial demolition of...
Serving fans and country, Daniel Hargis balances military service with cheer duty
The University of Montana Cheer Squad is expected to perform at almost every sporting event for the Griz. Every time they do stunts, the male cheerleaders are expected to not drop their fellow teammates. If they do, all eyes are on them. One of the male cheerleaders this year is...
Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school
Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
