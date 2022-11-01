ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Ghouls gone wild

Shrieks, screams and strobe machines filled the basement of Brantly Hall on Friday night. UM’s haunted house came back for the second time this fall for students and families around Missoula. The maze took place in the basement of the allegedly haunted former dormitory and was hosted by the...
Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds

If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school

Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
