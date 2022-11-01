Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes car on Highway 10 in Carroll County
A Carroll County single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon injured a driver from Independence. Nineteen-year-old Mellody Pryor was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Pryor’s northbound car went off Highway 10 and she overcorrected which caused the vehicle to leave the other side of the road and...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
kchi.com
City Holds Discussions About Ryan Lane Bridge
The Ryan Lane Bridge was a point of discussion at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council Meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the discussion are currently about demolition. Frampton says there is no current plan for replacing the bridge. The council would like to see some type of crossing as it...
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Firefighters meet baby delivered on Lee’s Summit fire station floor
A Missouri woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee's Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Caldwell County Accident
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries In Caldwell County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon left both drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on US 36, at Route J, south of Kidder. According to the report, 57-year-old Sonja L Schaffermeyer of Hamilton was northbound on Route J and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Tracy R Connell of St. Joseph. Schaffermeyer was struck on the passenger side. Connel was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, while Schaffermeyer was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.
mycouriertribune.com
Man found dead in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 KC medical researchers
CLAY COUNTY — Investigators say the 42-year-old man found dead in a car in Clay County that was allegedly involved in a murder-suicide is also believed to be the killer of two Kansas City medical researchers. On Oct. 16, Kansas City police responded to investigate the bodies of a...
kttn.com
Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking
A Missouri man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute. Hussein Ali, 30, Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville police vehicle smashed in early morning wreck
SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say “luckily” there were no serious injuries early Tuesday, Nov. 1 after one of its patrol vehicles was smashed from behind by another driver as the patrol vehicle was stopped at an accident scene. Police had been on the scene of a...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
KMZU
Plattsburg PD investigates shooting
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Plattsburg PD say an investigating is ongoing regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night. A release from the department indicates the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walnut. A female victim was allegedly shot and transported to a Kansas City hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
Comments / 0