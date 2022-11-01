ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Phillies hammer McCullers, top Astros, 7-0, in World Series Game 3

HOUSTON — ryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead. Brandon Marsh also...
