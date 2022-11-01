Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
Phone Arena
It's now easier to update your apps in the Google Play Store
The guys over at Mountain View are tinkerers by nature. How else can you explain why there are so many small changes made to the Android UI or the UI on Android apps? These changes are usually made to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again, this time making a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.
Based on Surveys From Users, These Are the Top 3 Productivity Apps for iOS and Android Devices:
With These Apps, You Can Get Anything Done. Evernote is a digital space for taking notes and mapping out ideas and events that need extensive organization. This app comes with a variety of functions all centred around facilitating note-taking. With this app, you can upload a photo of a hand-written note, store it, and download it when necessary. Notes with photos, PDFs, and digital sketches can be captured too.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
Android phones are now more connected to Word and Powerpoint for the web
A new Office Insider feature deepens the "Link to Windows" connection by allowing users to insert a photo from their Android phone into a Word document or Powerpoint presentation online.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
The Verge
Google is discontinuing support for the standalone Street View app and pulling it from app stores
Google will be pulling the standalone Street View app from app stores in the “coming weeks” and discontinuing support for the app in March 2023, spokesperson Madison Gouveia confirmed in a statement to The Verge. 9to5Google first spotted evidence in a recent update indicating the search giant was planning to move on from the app.
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
itechpost.com
Android Apps with Malware Get 1M+ Installs on Google Play
Four malicious apps have been found in Google Play according to Bleeping Computer. It directs users to sites that steal sensitive information or generate revenue for operators per click. The sites may also offer downloads for fake security apps or updates, which may cause victims to download malware manually. The...
Android Authority
I wish the Pixel Watch app was as powerful as the Galaxy Watch app
Google went 80% of the way to make this app awesome, then stopped. Google is phasing out the old generic Wear OS app that was compatible with all smartwatches running its operating system. Starting with Wear OS 3.0, every smartwatch maker will have to build their own companion app, including Google itself. That’s why you have to download a new app on your phone when setting up the new Pixel Watch. And although that app is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous Wear OS app, it still is, in my opinion, lagging behind the companion app Samsung provides for its wearables.
itechpost.com
Tracking Package You’ve Ordered Comes Handy With Gmail New Feature, Google Announces
Google has solved your problem of tracking the package you have ordered easily with the new Gmail feature. To make it easier, Google does not even require you to open the email when the package arrives. Package Status, Default. The announcement came a little bit ahead of the holiday season...
You can now test Google Play Games on PC in the US, Canada, and 11 other countries
Google Play Games beta on PC is now available in the United States, Canada, and several other countries. The service allows you to play Android games on your PC.
TechCrunch
Etsy begins rolling out visual search, starting with iOS users
The company says the new feature aims to help users discover items when they have trouble finding the right words to define a specific product. For example, say you’re looking for a mug in your favorite color, but don’t know how to describe the exact shade you want. Or, you see a unique piece of furniture and want to find a small business that can hand-make something similar for you. The new image search feature should help you find what you’re looking for in instances like these.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft fights phishing with passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
The FIDO alliance-driven crackdown on passwords and phishing scams has been considered one of this yr’s most important safety developments, with distributors together with Microsoft, Google and Apple all committing to creating passwordless authentication options. Simply at the moment, Microsoft introduced it’s releasing passwordless, certificate-based authentication (CBA) for Azure...
Comments / 0