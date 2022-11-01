Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
Midday Fix: Holiday Cookie Exchange
Chef Marianne Albovias, Baking and Pastry Instructor. https://nl.edu/kendall-college/taste-of-kendall/recreational-classes/. Sift the powdered sugar and whisk together with the almond flour and zest. Set aside. Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Fold the whites into the powdered sugar mixture. Add the extracts. The batter can be shaped right away,...
Thanksgiving Side Dish Ideas and Recipes
It’s hard to believe but Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and you’re going to need some delicious sides to pair with your turkey. Sarah Stegner – chef and co-owner of Prairie Grass Cafe is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share some Thanksgiving side dish recipes.
6@6: Morning Beer instead of coffee & ‘Moonwalkers’
CHICAGO – Was there a time when the leader of a country wanted people to drink beer instead of coffee in the morning?. Indeed there was, even if it didn’t last for long. That topic was covered in the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday as we discussed that recommendation while also taking a look at some very interesting shoes known as “Moonwalkers.”
6 @ 6: Spirit Halloween, the OG E.T. and more
CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s 6 @ 6 for the latest, unique and sometimes hilarious stories. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Chicago’s official Christmas tree cut down in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce was harvested in Morton Grove Friday and will become Chicago’s official Christmas tree. The tree was donated by the Glisovic family who submitted it following the city’s call for nominations in September. All nominations had to be at least 45 feet tall, be located less than […]
Lunchbreak: Curry-Butter Roasted Cauliflower
Chef Jonathan Harootunian – Executive Chef, Fulton Market Kitchen. olive oil poached cherry tomatoes, raisin chutney, cilantro crema, popped capers. – Combine butter with curry powder. When melted, strain to remove solids (discard solids) – Dip cauliflower in curry butter – transfer to baking tray – bake at 350...
Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere
‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
The Mechanical Marvels of Volo Museum
You may know them for their classic cars. But now Volo Museum is much more. With 45 exhibits and ten thousand mechanical marvels, it’s truly an experience for all ages. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla tells us what you’ll find inside. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
CHICAGO – He’s one of the most unique entertainers of all time, and now he’s getting his own film for fans to see this week. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is scheduled to be released on Roku this Friday, and that was part of the “Dean’s Home Video” segment on Wednesday.
Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities
CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
Airwick air fresheners recalled due to laceration hazards
CHICAGO — Airwick fresh new day air fresheners, “Fresh Linen” and “Fresh Waters” were recalled due to a missing corrosion inhibitor which can rupture the bottle, leading to laceration hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, corrosion of the container can also lead to leakage which poses a risk of skin and eye irritation.
Evanston police announce gun buyback event
EVANSTON, Ill. — There’s another push to get guns off the streets in Evanston. The Evanston Police Department is pairing with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The amnesty-based event (meaning no arrests) allows residents...
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing
CHICAGO — A man is charged with stabbing and seriously injuring another man on a CTA Red Line train. Police said Corey Bulliox, 49, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier,...
Kurt Warner weighs in on Bears moves & what Claypool can do for Fields
CHICAGO – The Bears look a lot different after the trade deadline. Roquan Smith is in Baltimore. Robert Quinn is in Philly. Ryan Poles has an extra 4th and 5th round picks, and Chase Claypool is in Chicago for the Bears 2nd rounder next year. Kurt Warner talked to Jarrett Payton about the moves and […]
Friday Forecast: Temps near 70 with scattered rain
CHICAGO — Cloudy with scattered rain Friday and breezy conditions. Winds: S 15-2 G30. High: 68. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Cloudy tonight with a chance for rain with thunderstorms and very windy conditions. Winds: S 15-25 G40. Low: 58. Saturday Forecast: Mainly...
3 ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder
CHICAGO – It’s that time of year where days will be shorter, the nights longer, and both a lot colder. While this change of seasons marks the onset of winter, it can also mark the beginning of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for many people. It’s a form of depression that strikes during the months of fall and winter when there’s less sunlight, and some 10 million Americans, including many Chicagoans, experience it each year.
Suspects sought by CPD in CTA Green Line attack in the Loop
The victim required medical treatment.
