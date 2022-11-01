Flyers Could Use Konecny’s Experience & Leadership This Season

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
MLive.com
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
markerzone.com
MARK GIORDANO & MICHAEL BUNTING DEFEND AUSTON MATTHEWS FROM FRUSTRATED FLYERS (VIDEO)
The Leafs trounced the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 tonight in a big and timely win. John Tavares' hat-trick proved the difference maker in this one, and John Tortorella was not happy. Torts wasn't the only frustrated Flyer in this game, as the team in orange wasn't about to go down without...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
NHL
Postgame 5: Leafs Pull Away from Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. John Taveres notched a hat trick and an assist for the Maple Leafs, while Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Mitchell Marner chipped in a pair of helpers. The Flyers scored first...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Head Coach St. Louis Deserves Slack During Rebuild
It was officially a worse loss to the Minnesota Wild for the Montreal Canadiens. One week after the Habs lost 3-1 to the Wild at home, they dropped a 4-1 decision to the same team on the road on Nov. 1. However, despite the greater goal differential, the Canadiens carried play for longer stretches, even outshooting the Wild by four (compared to being outshot by four in the first game).
Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4
Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 for their sixth straight win
Kraken end Wild’s winning streak with road rout
Alex Wennberg scored twice and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 26th
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
The former head coach of Sheldon Keefe defended his protege amid scrutiny surrounding the Maple Leafs' recent slump.
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
Yardbarker
Kreider scores game-winner, Flyers lose consecutively in OT
The Orange and Black had to compete with Red October. It would’ve been a little more worthwhile to choose the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia Flyers went deep into overtime with the New York Rangers, then Chris Kreider scored the only goal of the contest. On a breakaway, Carter Hart eventually surrendered the game-winner after a stellar performance. The Flyers lost, 1-0, falling to 5-2-2 on the season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
FOX Sports
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs hope home ice provides an elixir against Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to rebound from a disappointing road trip when they return home Wednesday night to play the Philadelphia Flyers. After squandering a 3-1 third-period lead in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, the Maple Leafs completed their trip 1-2-2. "You can get...
NHL
Flyers and Flyers Charities announce first-ever Casino Night on Jan. 12
The new upscale event will provide attendees with an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience with Flyers players, coaches and other team personalities with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities and its work throughout the Greater Philadelphia community. November 3, 2022. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the team's first-ever...
