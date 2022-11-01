Flyers Could Use Konecny’s Experience & Leadership This Season

For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO