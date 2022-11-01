In its final game of the regular season, the University of Richmond field hockey team lost in a close game away against crosstown rival Virginia Commonwealth University. While VCU took an early 1-0 lead in the first period, junior forward Madi Hyatt scored a little over a minute into the second period to make it 1-1. The score remained tied at halftime. In the fourth period, however, the Rams scored again with a little under seven minutes to play. UR was unable to score again, making it three losses to end the season for the Spiders. The field hockey team did not make the Atlantic 10 Championship tournament and finished the season with a 6-12 record overall.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO