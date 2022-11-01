Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
Petersburg Schools call student absences an ‘emergency situation’
Petersburg School leaders started a campaign to reach truant students and their families after a surge in absences.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
NBC12
Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absenteeism
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Petersburg City Public School administrators and teachers launched a campaign to fight chronic absenteeism in the classroom. The teachers and administrators focused on neighborhoods of students at risk of being truant by going door to door and speaking directly with them and their parents at their homes.
NBC12
Evacuation at Hopewell High School leads to debate over phone-free policy
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Classes will resume at Hopewell High School Thursday morning after students were evacuated hours early Wednesday because of what smelled like a possible gas leak. As it turned out, there was no problem. The odor stemmed from a back-up battery system in the server room and...
Richmond school shuts down temporarily after surge in flu-like illnesses concerns health leaders
Doctors are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses that could cause severe symptoms in children, and it's affecting some local schools.
commonwealthtimes.org
VCU receives millions in donations for Athletics Village
VCU received donations for the Athletics Village project which will house 41.7 acres of facilities for tennis, soccer, outdoor track and field and indoor multipurpose facilities, according to VCU Athletics. A new tennis facility inside the VCU Athletics Village received a $1 million donation from the West Charitable Trust, along...
rvahub.com
Downtown YMCA Then and Now
The downtown YMCA has a nice page on the history of the YMCA and specifically the YMCA in Richmond. The Richmond YMCA dedicated its new building at Foushee and Franklin street on June 28, 1942. At the time, it was the most modern Y facility in the nations and the largest in the city’s history.
No gas found at Hopewell High School after evacuation
Students at Hopewell High School have been sent home for the day due to what Hopewell City Public Schools described as a strong gas-like smell.
Virginia Center Commons has closed. Some shoppers took a piece of the mall home.
Virginia Center Commons mall closed its doors for good this week in Henrico, but not without one last sale.
US News and World Report
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
Black History Museum to host month-long exhibit celebrating Armstrong/Walker Classic legacy
A month-long event celebrating a beloved Richmond tradition will begin on Thursday at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Welcomes Adolph Brown as Deputy Chief of Staff
[RICHMOND – October 21, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President, and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
Richmond couple living full-time in RV will soon appear on a reality show
A Richmond couple who travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago has amassed an online following and will soon appear on a reality show.
urbanviewsrva.com
Girls For A Change to unveil One Million Dollar renovation plan
Girls For A Change (GFAC) invites the community to join them on November 4, 2022 at their headquarters in Chesterfield, Virginia for the unveiling of their $1M renovation project. Attendees will get a chance to meet the construction team, get a sneak peek at the design concepts for the remodeled...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
thecollegianur.com
Spider Sports Recap | Week of Oct. 24
In its final game of the regular season, the University of Richmond field hockey team lost in a close game away against crosstown rival Virginia Commonwealth University. While VCU took an early 1-0 lead in the first period, junior forward Madi Hyatt scored a little over a minute into the second period to make it 1-1. The score remained tied at halftime. In the fourth period, however, the Rams scored again with a little under seven minutes to play. UR was unable to score again, making it three losses to end the season for the Spiders. The field hockey team did not make the Atlantic 10 Championship tournament and finished the season with a 6-12 record overall.
Some 911 calls delayed due to staffing shortage in Richmond, Chesterfield
When a Richmond woman tried to call 911 to report a car break-in, she told 8News that her calls were not answered. Instead, she was sent to an automated message saying all operators were busy.
Youngkin attends ribbon-cutting for new Park and Ride at Petersburg transit center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Park and Ride, Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided an update on other progress being made throughout the city of Petersburg.
Comments / 0