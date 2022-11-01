ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absenteeism

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Petersburg City Public School administrators and teachers launched a campaign to fight chronic absenteeism in the classroom. The teachers and administrators focused on neighborhoods of students at risk of being truant by going door to door and speaking directly with them and their parents at their homes.
commonwealthtimes.org

VCU receives millions in donations for Athletics Village

VCU received donations for the Athletics Village project which will house 41.7 acres of facilities for tennis, soccer, outdoor track and field and indoor multipurpose facilities, according to VCU Athletics. A new tennis facility inside the VCU Athletics Village received a $1 million donation from the West Charitable Trust, along...
rvahub.com

Downtown YMCA Then and Now

The downtown YMCA has a nice page on the history of the YMCA and specifically the YMCA in Richmond. The Richmond YMCA dedicated its new building at Foushee and Franklin street on June 28, 1942. At the time, it was the most modern Y facility in the nations and the largest in the city’s history.
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Welcomes Adolph Brown as Deputy Chief of Staff

[RICHMOND – October 21, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President, and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
urbanviewsrva.com

Girls For A Change to unveil One Million Dollar renovation plan

Girls For A Change (GFAC) invites the community to join them on November 4, 2022 at their headquarters in Chesterfield, Virginia for the unveiling of their $1M renovation project. Attendees will get a chance to meet the construction team, get a sneak peek at the design concepts for the remodeled...
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
thecollegianur.com

Spider Sports Recap | Week of Oct. 24

In its final game of the regular season, the University of Richmond field hockey team lost in a close game away against crosstown rival Virginia Commonwealth University. While VCU took an early 1-0 lead in the first period, junior forward Madi Hyatt scored a little over a minute into the second period to make it 1-1. The score remained tied at halftime. In the fourth period, however, the Rams scored again with a little under seven minutes to play. UR was unable to score again, making it three losses to end the season for the Spiders. The field hockey team did not make the Atlantic 10 Championship tournament and finished the season with a 6-12 record overall.
