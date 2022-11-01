It was a rough weekend to be a Penn State football fan. The Nittany Lions suffered a complete and utter collapse to Ohio State in their 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium after leading 21-16 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sean Clifford committed four turnovers, which included three interceptions and one fumble. It was a day that left Penn Staters across the country frustrated with yet another blown lead to Ohio State.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO