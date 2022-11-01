ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Field Hockey Rakes In Nine Individual Big Ten Awards

The Nittany Lions just can’t be stopped. After taking home a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 3 Penn State field hockey brought in nine end-of-season conference awards on Wednesday. Forward Sophia Gladieux and head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss received the most notable awards on the team, earning...
Abdul Carter Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist

Penn State freshman linebacker Adbul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter is one of three Big Ten players among the 14 semifinalists on the list. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is presented annually to the most...
Latest Bowl Projections Show Penn State Clinging To A New Year’s Six Game

Another disappointing loss to Ohio State dropped the Nittany Lions back to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, creating a more puzzling forecast for Penn State’s bowl projection. While the loss did knock Penn State out of playoff contention, the Nittany Lions still have a path to a New Year’s Six bowl game if they were to win out.
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Maryland In Four Sets

No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (18-6, Big Ten 7-6) took down Maryland (13-12, Big Ten 4-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21) Wednesday night. The defense was a major factor in this win with 52 digs and 17 blocks to keep the Terrapins locked down. This is also a major conference win before the Nittany Lions will have four ranked matchups in their final seven games of the regular season.
Analyzing Post-Ohio State Reactions For Penn State Football

It was a rough weekend to be a Penn State football fan. The Nittany Lions suffered a complete and utter collapse to Ohio State in their 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium after leading 21-16 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sean Clifford committed four turnovers, which included three interceptions and one fumble. It was a day that left Penn Staters across the country frustrated with yet another blown lead to Ohio State.
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season

Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
Penn State-Ohio State Earns Highest TV Rating Of Week Nine

Penn State football’s 44-31 loss against Ohio State Saturday garnered the highest TV ratings of week nine, according to a press release from FOX Sports. Over 8.2 million people tuned in to watch the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Buckeyes. Not only was the game’s television audience impressive...
James Franklin Noncommittal On Starting Quarterback Ahead Of Indiana

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Penn State football head coach James Franklin spent the majority of his 35 minutes facing questions about his team’s future under center. For the first time all season, he was noncommittal about which quarterback would get the start at Indiana. “We’re going to...
Penn State Hoops 2022-23 Season Preview

Penn State men’s basketball is ready to take the next step this season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his second year at the helm, most of the team’s stars from last year are back, and the squad has a chip on its shoulder. The roster is relatively...
Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22

Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College

Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main

With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
