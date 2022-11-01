Read full article on original website
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Silences No. 12 Northwestern 2-0 In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (12-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 12 Northwestern (14-4-2, 7-3-1 Big Ten) 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the first minute, followed by a Payton Linnehan goal, and...
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Rakes In Nine Individual Big Ten Awards
The Nittany Lions just can’t be stopped. After taking home a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 3 Penn State field hockey brought in nine end-of-season conference awards on Wednesday. Forward Sophia Gladieux and head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss received the most notable awards on the team, earning...
Onward State
Abdul Carter Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist
Penn State freshman linebacker Adbul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter is one of three Big Ten players among the 14 semifinalists on the list. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is presented annually to the most...
Onward State
Latest Bowl Projections Show Penn State Clinging To A New Year’s Six Game
Another disappointing loss to Ohio State dropped the Nittany Lions back to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, creating a more puzzling forecast for Penn State’s bowl projection. While the loss did knock Penn State out of playoff contention, the Nittany Lions still have a path to a New Year’s Six bowl game if they were to win out.
Onward State
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Maryland In Four Sets
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (18-6, Big Ten 7-6) took down Maryland (13-12, Big Ten 4-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21) Wednesday night. The defense was a major factor in this win with 52 digs and 17 blocks to keep the Terrapins locked down. This is also a major conference win before the Nittany Lions will have four ranked matchups in their final seven games of the regular season.
Onward State
Improved Culture Key To Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Historic Start
Culture is what head coach Guy Gadowsky always mentions when asked about Penn State men’s hockey’s success. After a 17-20-1 record and a trip to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Gadowsky’s program is off to its best start in program history with an 8-0 record.
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Ohio State Reactions For Penn State Football
It was a rough weekend to be a Penn State football fan. The Nittany Lions suffered a complete and utter collapse to Ohio State in their 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium after leading 21-16 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sean Clifford committed four turnovers, which included three interceptions and one fumble. It was a day that left Penn Staters across the country frustrated with yet another blown lead to Ohio State.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season
Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
Onward State
Penn State-Ohio State Earns Highest TV Rating Of Week Nine
Penn State football’s 44-31 loss against Ohio State Saturday garnered the highest TV ratings of week nine, according to a press release from FOX Sports. Over 8.2 million people tuned in to watch the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Buckeyes. Not only was the game’s television audience impressive...
Onward State
Parker Washington Earned His Stripes In Magical Performance Against Ohio State
Heading into Penn State football’s pivotal midseason bout with No. 2 Ohio State, plenty of prominent pregame storylines focused on how James Franklin’s secondary could keep the Buckeyes’ army of generational pass catchers in check. Between Marvin Harrison Jr.’s matchup with Joey Porter Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s ongoing...
Onward State
James Franklin Noncommittal On Starting Quarterback Ahead Of Indiana
At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Penn State football head coach James Franklin spent the majority of his 35 minutes facing questions about his team’s future under center. For the first time all season, he was noncommittal about which quarterback would get the start at Indiana. “We’re going to...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops 2022-23 Season Preview
Penn State men’s basketball is ready to take the next step this season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his second year at the helm, most of the team’s stars from last year are back, and the squad has a chip on its shoulder. The roster is relatively...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Liam Souliere Named Big Ten Second Star Of The Week
Penn State men’s hockey is rolling, folks. Goaltender Liam Souliere has been named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week. Souliere held Wisconsin to one goal and made 63 saves over the course of Penn State’s series sweep of the Badgers last weekend. Souliere’s 32 saves...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Alum Aaron Molloy Named To USL Championship First Team
Aaron Molloy’s career path just keeps rising. In his return to the USL Championship league this year, Molloy was named a first-team All-League honoree along with Memphis 901 FC teammate Phillip Goodrum. Molloy put together a historic 2022 season for Memphis, setting a single-season club record of 10 assists,...
Onward State
Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22
Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
Onward State
State College Borough Hosting November 3 Forum On Police Response To Penn State Protest
The State College Borough’s Community Oversight Board (COB) is hosting an open forum to discuss the police response to the October 24 protest at Penn State. “The COB wishes to provide community members an opportunity to express their views on or experiences regarding the law enforcement response,” the borough’s website says.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College
Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Onward State
Vibe Coffee Company Fostering People-First Cafe Experience In State College
There’s something tantalizing about walking into a coffee shop. Even if you’re not a java junkie, something about the low hum of conversation, the smell of freshly ground beans, and the smile of a barista is enough to make you stop and stay for a while. Sometimes it’s...
Onward State
Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main
With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
