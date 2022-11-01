ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

milehighcre.com

Phase 2 of DIA Great Hall Project Taking Shape

According to a construction progress update from Denver International Airport, the Great Hall Project has reached some significant milestones over the last several months as Phase 2 construction continues on the new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. In August, the new escalator located on the west...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

‘Epic One’ Trophy Office Asset Trades in Colorado Springs

An affiliate of Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners has made its first Colorado acquisition, purchasing Epic One, a premier Class A office building totaling 146,099 square feet in Colorado Springs. The five-story multi-tenant asset was approximately 87% leased at the time of sale. Located at 10807 New Allegiance Dr,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer -- Flying Horse Development, LLC -- already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
orangecountytribune.com

Mall plan clears another hurdle

After years of delay, specific zoning plans regarding the location and appropriate types of buildings allowed on the property in and around the Westminster Mall will finally start to be laid out due to the 4-0 passing of the plan’s resolutions at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. Four out...
WESTMINSTER, CO
milehighcre.com

Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton

Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
THORNTON, CO
milehighcre.com

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 11.04.22

Kentwood Real Estate Announces Connor Donahue as a Senior Commercial Advisor for Kentwood Commercial. Kentwood Real Estate, Colorado’s premier real estate brokerage, announced the appointment of Connor Donahue to senior commercial advisor of Kentwood Commercial in Denver. As Senior Commercial Advisor, Donahue specializes in landlord representation, tenant and occupier...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Death and Glory Skate Shop Rolls into New Location on South Broadway in Denver

Death and Glory Skate Shop has moved to a new location along Denver’s South Broadway retail corridor. The skate supplies store leased a 5,000-square-foot space at 1760 S. Broadway in a deal arranged by CBRE retail specialist Molly Bayer. “There’s no retail destination in Denver quite like South Broadway....
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield City Council approves property tax refund pilot program

Broomfield City Council approved Tuesday a new pilot program that will provide partial property tax rebates to residents ages 65 and older, people with disabilities and eligible veterans. The Broomfield Partial Property Tax Refund Pilot Program, which is set to run in the 2023 and 2024 tax years, will provide...
BROOMFIELD, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver CRE Investment Company Acquires Attainable Housing Community in Kansas City

In a joint venture, Denver-based commercial real estate investment company Peakview Investments and Infinite Waters have acquired Walnut Tower, a notable 180-unit, value-add, high-rise multi-housing community located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The purchase of Walnut Tower marks the company’s second value-add multifamily acquisition in the past...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Denver

New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carrie Schafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Schafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14-karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get such...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

55-foot Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets of Castle Rock. The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree arrived Wednesday on a flatbed truck from northern California. Santa Claus, riding in a Ferrari, led the tree into the shopping center. The...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
milehighcre.com

The Rose on Colfax Tops Out

Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
DENVER, CO
Inna D

New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver

A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO

