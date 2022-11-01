Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock may condemn land for new interchangeMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Arapahoe Sheriff beats the odds to recover stolen catalytic convertersHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
DougCo shares C-470, Highline Canal Trail detours ahead of multi-year closureHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
milehighcre.com
Phase 2 of DIA Great Hall Project Taking Shape
According to a construction progress update from Denver International Airport, the Great Hall Project has reached some significant milestones over the last several months as Phase 2 construction continues on the new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. In August, the new escalator located on the west...
milehighcre.com
‘Epic One’ Trophy Office Asset Trades in Colorado Springs
An affiliate of Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners has made its first Colorado acquisition, purchasing Epic One, a premier Class A office building totaling 146,099 square feet in Colorado Springs. The five-story multi-tenant asset was approximately 87% leased at the time of sale. Located at 10807 New Allegiance Dr,...
Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer -- Flying Horse Development, LLC -- already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
orangecountytribune.com
Mall plan clears another hurdle
After years of delay, specific zoning plans regarding the location and appropriate types of buildings allowed on the property in and around the Westminster Mall will finally start to be laid out due to the 4-0 passing of the plan’s resolutions at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. Four out...
coloradosun.com
Oil and gas drilling plan OK’d for 55 square miles in Aurora, including area where 12,500 homes are planned
A sprawling plan to develop a total of 151 oil and gas wells on 20 sites in the still rural, but quickly developing northeastern edge of the City of Aurora was approved Wednesday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Crestone Peak Resources’ Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan encompasses...
milehighcre.com
Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton
Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 11.04.22
Kentwood Real Estate Announces Connor Donahue as a Senior Commercial Advisor for Kentwood Commercial. Kentwood Real Estate, Colorado’s premier real estate brokerage, announced the appointment of Connor Donahue to senior commercial advisor of Kentwood Commercial in Denver. As Senior Commercial Advisor, Donahue specializes in landlord representation, tenant and occupier...
milehighcre.com
Death and Glory Skate Shop Rolls into New Location on South Broadway in Denver
Death and Glory Skate Shop has moved to a new location along Denver’s South Broadway retail corridor. The skate supplies store leased a 5,000-square-foot space at 1760 S. Broadway in a deal arranged by CBRE retail specialist Molly Bayer. “There’s no retail destination in Denver quite like South Broadway....
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield City Council approves property tax refund pilot program
Broomfield City Council approved Tuesday a new pilot program that will provide partial property tax rebates to residents ages 65 and older, people with disabilities and eligible veterans. The Broomfield Partial Property Tax Refund Pilot Program, which is set to run in the 2023 and 2024 tax years, will provide...
milehighcre.com
Denver CRE Investment Company Acquires Attainable Housing Community in Kansas City
In a joint venture, Denver-based commercial real estate investment company Peakview Investments and Infinite Waters have acquired Walnut Tower, a notable 180-unit, value-add, high-rise multi-housing community located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The purchase of Walnut Tower marks the company’s second value-add multifamily acquisition in the past...
New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart
The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carrie Schafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Schafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14-karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get such...
55-foot Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets of Castle Rock. The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree arrived Wednesday on a flatbed truck from northern California. Santa Claus, riding in a Ferrari, led the tree into the shopping center. The...
denverite.com
For-sale signs are up and Denver metro real estate sales volume is down more than $1.2 billion
Walk Denver metro streets and you’ll see more for sale signs than you did at this time last year. At the end of October, there were 7,290 homes, including stand-alone houses, duplexes and condos, on the market. That’s down, slightly from September, when there were 7,683. But it’s...
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
milehighcre.com
The Rose on Colfax Tops Out
Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver
A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”
KKTV
Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
