BBC

Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
POLITICO

Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet

The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
France 24

Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst

A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Israel’s latest election: a frightening day for democracy

In some ways, Tuesday’s election looked drearily familiar to voters in Israel – inevitably so, as the fifth in less than four years. Once again, it was fought to a large degree on whether Benjamin Netanyahu, still on trial for corruption, is fit for office. The official results will not be declared until next week, and tiny shifts in votes could push smaller parties over the threshold for representation, which can be critical in the usually drawn out process of coalition-building. Nonetheless, it seems extremely likely that Mr Netanyahu will be back as prime minister once more, with a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset, after a brief interregnum.
The Independent

Italy's right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree

Italy’s new interior minister on Wednesday defended the government from criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while thousands of fascist sympathizers were allowed to march to the crypt of the country's slain Fascist dictator. The decree on illegal raves was among the first actions of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government. Both the political opposition and judicial magistrates voiced alarm the tough law-and-order stance signaled the government's possible intolerance of disobedience.Critics noted that no action was taken against the weekend march by several thousand Mussolini admirers...

