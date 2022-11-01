Read full article on original website
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
BBC
Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?
Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
Election result marks dangerous new turn in Israel’s rightward shift
Israeli politics has been shifting rightwards for decades, but this new coalition could go further than any before
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Le Pen's 'general' tipped to take over French far-right party, eyes EU polls
PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Marine Le Pen still has her eyes on winning France's presidency, but a 27-year old loyalist from a tough working class neighbourhood is their far-right party's rising star and he has big ambitions that also extend to the European stage.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Pakistan's former prime minister is shot in the leg as he campaigns for new elections
Imran Khan, who claims he was ousted in a conspiracy involving the U.S., was injured when a gunman opened fire on his convoy in Punjab province. One of his supporters was killed and nine others hurt.
Israel election 2022: Meet the far-right politician who could help bring back Benjamin Netanyahu
Tel Aviv — Israelis will vote on Tuesday for the fifth time in just four years to determine who should lead their country. The elections are to determine who will fill the 120 seats of Israel's parliament, called the Knesset. There are 13 different political parties fielding candidates. If one party were to win a simple majority of 61 seats, it could form a new government.
Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to hold a narrow lead in Israeli elections
POLITICO
Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet
The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
France 24
Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
After Israel's election, polls point to a close race that could bring Netanyahu back
In the fifth election in 3 1/2 years, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has partnered with fringe elements of Israel's far right to try to unseat centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
The Guardian view on Israel’s latest election: a frightening day for democracy
In some ways, Tuesday’s election looked drearily familiar to voters in Israel – inevitably so, as the fifth in less than four years. Once again, it was fought to a large degree on whether Benjamin Netanyahu, still on trial for corruption, is fit for office. The official results will not be declared until next week, and tiny shifts in votes could push smaller parties over the threshold for representation, which can be critical in the usually drawn out process of coalition-building. Nonetheless, it seems extremely likely that Mr Netanyahu will be back as prime minister once more, with a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset, after a brief interregnum.
Israel PM Lapid: Will wait for final election results and continue to fight
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding Tuesday's election, saying he will wait until final results were in after exit polls predicted a loss for his camp and a comeback for former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
Italy's right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree
Italy’s new interior minister on Wednesday defended the government from criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while thousands of fascist sympathizers were allowed to march to the crypt of the country's slain Fascist dictator. The decree on illegal raves was among the first actions of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government. Both the political opposition and judicial magistrates voiced alarm the tough law-and-order stance signaled the government's possible intolerance of disobedience.Critics noted that no action was taken against the weekend march by several thousand Mussolini admirers...
