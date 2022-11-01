ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

Old Fashioned Christmas in Carencro

The Carencro Cultural District is bringing the Christmas spirit to the downtown streets of Carencro. It’s an Old-Fashioned Christmas Event with lights, treats and holiday fun. This event is planned for Friday, December 2 from 6 pm to 8pm at the Patriots Pavilion in Downtown Carencro. There is no...
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY.com

90 Plus: Rayne’s Curley Sonnier looks back on a century of life

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — In Rayne lives a man who has reached 100 years old. Curley Sonnier says he’s a man of few words but fond memories. Sonnier was born near Morse, Louisiana. “They call that place Lyons Point, that’s about three miles from Morse,” Sonnier said....
RAYNE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
detailorientedtraveler.com

12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Pete, six or seven ghosts, and me

Here is why I believe there may be something to at least some of the ghost stories that we hear at this time of year. In 1998, photographer Pete Piazza and I spent weeks driving all across south Louisiana, gathering material and taking photographs for the book Our Acadiana. We stopped one afternoon at Albania Plantation, on Highway 182 midway between New Iberia and Jeanerette, to see what we could find out about its history.
NEW IBERIA, LA
stmarynow.com

RONALD KEITH WILLILAMS JR.

Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 44, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lafayette. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Building. Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LAFAYETTE, LA
High School Football PRO

New Iberia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West St. Mary High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW IBERIA, LA
stmarynow.com

Ochsner St. Mary checks up

On Oct. 25, Ochsner St. Mary Community Outreach provided blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks at the Morgan City Council on Aging. Pictured are Allison DeLaRosa, Dwan Naverre and Rayelyn Domingue from the Ochsner St. Mary. Submitted Photo.
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown

Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
FRANKLIN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy