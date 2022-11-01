Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Old Fashioned Christmas in Carencro
The Carencro Cultural District is bringing the Christmas spirit to the downtown streets of Carencro. It’s an Old-Fashioned Christmas Event with lights, treats and holiday fun. This event is planned for Friday, December 2 from 6 pm to 8pm at the Patriots Pavilion in Downtown Carencro. There is no...
90 Plus: Rayne’s Curley Sonnier looks back on a century of life
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — In Rayne lives a man who has reached 100 years old. Curley Sonnier says he’s a man of few words but fond memories. Sonnier was born near Morse, Louisiana. “They call that place Lyons Point, that’s about three miles from Morse,” Sonnier said....
Port Barre Cracklin Festival begins Nov. 10
The 2022 Port Barre Cracklin Festival will take place Nov. 10-13.
Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
Omelette Fire Starters: Schexnaider men responsible for getting fire nice and hot to cook eggs
For the last 35 years, Elray Schexnaider has been responsible for keeping the fire nice and hot to cook the eggs in the 12-foot wide skillet for the Giant Omelette Festival. The cooking of the eggs takes place Sunday afternoon in downtown Abbeville in front of the courthouse. While most...
Pete, six or seven ghosts, and me
Here is why I believe there may be something to at least some of the ghost stories that we hear at this time of year. In 1998, photographer Pete Piazza and I spent weeks driving all across south Louisiana, gathering material and taking photographs for the book Our Acadiana. We stopped one afternoon at Albania Plantation, on Highway 182 midway between New Iberia and Jeanerette, to see what we could find out about its history.
RONALD KEITH WILLILAMS JR.
Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 44, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lafayette. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Building. Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Country music star to perform at Lafayette’s Cajundome in 2023
The Home Team Tour, featuring country star Thomas Rhett will stop in Lafayette in 2023.
Old Voodoo Island Daiquiris on Johnston St Demolished, Making Way for New PJ's Coffee Location
The small building that most recently was home to Voodoo Island Daiquiris at 4480 Johnston Street has been demolished with plans for a new building to be constructed at that location.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
New Iberia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Severe Threat and Flash Flooding Risk for Acadiana Tonight into Early Saturday Morning
Acadiana is under a low threat for severe weather and flash flooding late tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday.
Ochsner St. Mary checks up
On Oct. 25, Ochsner St. Mary Community Outreach provided blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks at the Morgan City Council on Aging. Pictured are Allison DeLaRosa, Dwan Naverre and Rayelyn Domingue from the Ochsner St. Mary. Submitted Photo.
Melville residents lack access to groceries as the holidays approach
Joel Stelly, owner of Stelly's supermarket, which has been open for nearly a hundred years says he is seeing prices he's never seen before.
Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown
Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
