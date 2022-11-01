Read full article on original website
Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.
Calendar for Friday
Arts, crafts and bake sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lyons Christmas Cottage at the American Legion Hall, 730 Eighth St. in Somerville. Symposium, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Eighth annual Texas Symposium on Women, Peace and Security, sponsored by the Program on Women, Peace, and Security of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 3
Nashville country music superstar Lorrie Morgan visits The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham (111 W. Main St.) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $80-$100. Phone: 979-337-7240. Storytime, 10 a.m., Once Upon a Storytime, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Lecture, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg...
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest to celebrate 10th anniversary
The 12 days of Christmas are still a ways off, but there will be 12 drummers drumming — and then some — Saturday, Nov. 12 at Cougar Stadium. The College Station High School Cougar Band will host the 10th annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest at noon on Nov. 12. The contest brings percussionists from 19 Texas middle and high schools to College Station to battle for top honors.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $311,695
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 move-in!
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent
The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title. Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran...
College Station to face Hendrickson on Friday in area volleyball playoffs
The College Station volleyball team will face a familiar foe in Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. Two years ago, College Station defeated Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in area play en route to reaching the regional finals. Last year,...
Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15
ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3...
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4
Here are Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules. 11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 6 p.m. Thus far: Glenn 5-4, 3-3: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21; College Station 24-27 2 OTs; Cedar Park 10-21; Georgetown 22-28. Consol 7-2, 5-1: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38.
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 5
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Texas A&M names Audrey McElroy head of poultry science
Texas A&M has elevated Audrey McElroy to be the next head of the university’s Department of Poultry Science. McElroy began her role on Tuesday. She has served as interim department head for three years. “We already have a strong legacy and reputation, but I want this to be the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Florida in a Southeastern Conference game at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie...
Texas A&M reports October edition of economic indicators cycle
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the October 2022 edition Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy remains steady and did not see much change since the previous report. “Our business cycle index moving from July to August, it has been basically flat," Dennis...
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
Lexington 35, Buffalo 12
LEXINGTON — Lexington took an early lead and held on to top Buffalo 35-12 for the District 13-3A Division II title Thursday as the Eagles finished the regular season undefeated. Buffalo (5-5, 3-2) scored first, but Lexington (10-0, 5-0) took a 7-6 lead on Daylon Washington’s 76-yard touchdown run,...
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8
On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host Kentucky, TCU on Thursday, Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host Kentucky on Thursday and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meets will begin at 3 p.m. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked 14th and TCU is 22nd. Kentucky is 12th on the women’s side with A&M ranked 22nd.
