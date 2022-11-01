Read full article on original website
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville
The Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center
Up and Coming Weekly
4 candidates in running for 2 open seats on Cumberland County Board of Commissioners
With two members of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners departing at the end of this term, the seven-member board will have two new faces. But they will likely be familiar faces to local voters. Four candidates are vying to fill the two at-large seats. Two other seats representing District...
The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?
Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.
Up and Coming Weekly
Four Referendums appearing on Nov. 8 ballot give citizens voice in government
There will be four referendums on the general ballot this November for Fayetteville voters. Three of them are under the GO Bonds, which have been approved by City Council to go forward to the people. The last referendum is a Charter Amendment which would change the structure of City Council.
Who is on the ballot in Bladen County for Nov. 8 election?
ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters in Bladen County will decide on several races for the Nov. 8 midterm election, from federal offices to a local referendum on alcohol sales. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
Dreamville Fest returns to Dix Park in April
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dreamville, a music festival created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park next year. Organizers announced Wednesday the two-day festival will be held Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. An estimated 80,000 people attended the festival this year after a...
Up and Coming Weekly
Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home
The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
borderbelt.org
Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties
The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
wkml.com
Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg
Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
Up and Coming Weekly
Crown committee recommends construction delivery method
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners’ Crown Event Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, took another step toward construction on the proposed $80 million facility that will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Crown Arena. The committee, chaired by Commissioner Jeannette Council, unanimously agreed on one of three methods of...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
OBITUARY: Jayden LaVar Aldridge
TAMPA, Fla.— Jayden LaVar Aldridge, 19, of Tampa, Florida, passed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to...
