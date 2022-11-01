Read full article on original website
Voting Yes or No on Charter Referendum depends on what is important to you
Their reaction to the City Charter referendum looks like the Fayetteville City Council is scared of this vote. For those who need help understanding, some people want to change the City Council's structure by converting four council seats from district seats to citywide seats. Currently, the 10-person council has nine district seats plus the Mayor, who is elected citywide. "Citywide" means "at-large." So, the citizens of Fayetteville would get a total of six votes. One for Mayor, one for their district, and four additional representatives who can live anywhere within the city.
Four Referendums appearing on Nov. 8 ballot give citizens voice in government
There will be four referendums on the general ballot this November for Fayetteville voters. Three of them are under the GO Bonds, which have been approved by City Council to go forward to the people. The last referendum is a Charter Amendment which would change the structure of City Council.
Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel
Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties
The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
Crown committee recommends construction delivery method
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners’ Crown Event Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, took another step toward construction on the proposed $80 million facility that will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Crown Arena. The committee, chaired by Commissioner Jeannette Council, unanimously agreed on one of three methods of...
Who is on the ballot in Bladen County for Nov. 8 election?
ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters in Bladen County will decide on several races for the Nov. 8 midterm election, from federal offices to a local referendum on alcohol sales. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
Referenda on Tuesday’s Ballot Could Mean Big Changes in Fayetteville
Early voting has begun across the state for the 2022 midterm elections, including here in Fayetteville. Aside from voting for office positions, the Fayetteville ballot will also include four different yes or no referenda votes relating to public safety, infrastructure, housing, and the much-contested charter amendment. The City of Fayetteville...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?
Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.
Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff
The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
The race to move the Wake's sheriff's department forward
The two contenders for Wake County Sheriff, Democrat Willie Rowe and Republican Donnie Harrison, have centered their campaigns on public safety and overcoming a rocky few years for the department. Why it matters: The winner will replace embattled Sheriff Gerald Baker and assume several difficult challenges, including: restoring morale in...
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville
The Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg
Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
Swing Districts in Wake County Could Hand Republicans Veto-Proof Power
In southern Wake County, it’s easy to see the rural roots of North Carolina. Wide expanses of trees and fields are dotted with simple, one-story homes, churches, and schools. Cruising down Fayetteville Road, I see a lot of pickup trucks, along with a Trump 2024 flag. North Carolina’s House...
CCCC Will Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Central Carolina Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus at the flagpoles. The event is open to the public. Guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, a decorated military veteran with 31-plus years of...
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
Former Trump advisor's group sends misleading mailers to voters
Cary resident Su Cho received a mailer from the America First Legal Foundation. The mailer shows a fake "now hiring ad" that says you "must be Black or Latinx" and "whites and Asians need not apply." Cary resident Su Cho received a mailer from the America First Legal Foundation. The...
