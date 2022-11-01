Their reaction to the City Charter referendum looks like the Fayetteville City Council is scared of this vote. For those who need help understanding, some people want to change the City Council's structure by converting four council seats from district seats to citywide seats. Currently, the 10-person council has nine district seats plus the Mayor, who is elected citywide. "Citywide" means "at-large." So, the citizens of Fayetteville would get a total of six votes. One for Mayor, one for their district, and four additional representatives who can live anywhere within the city.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO