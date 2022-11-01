F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Invests In Woods And McIlroy's TMRW Sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Hall
In August, it was announced that Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Golf Channel President Mike McCarley had teamed up to establish a new sports media and technology company, TMRW Sports , which aims to use tech as a way to bring golf to younger fans.

Following that news, it hasn't taken long for the organisation to announce a high-profile investor, seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Making the announcement on Twitter, 15-time Major winner Woods wrote: "I'm excited to welcome a strong group of investors across sports and entertainment to @TMRWSports. And first up to join me and @McIlroyRory on the team: F1 great @LewisHamilton."

Hamilton will not be the only name revealed as an investor in the company. Woods also promised in his tweet that the full list will be revealed the following day.

See more

At the time of the company's unveiling, McIlroy elaborated on what its role will be. In a statement, he said: "For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future. Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike, and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience. In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible."

Shortly after the unveiling of TMRW Sports, Woods and McIlroy announced TGL - a tech-focused golf league , in partnership with the PGA Tour, which is anticipated to combine live action with advanced technology to showcase team matches in a prime-time TV slot, beginning in 2024.

With Hamilton and the promise of others coming on board to invest in TMRW Sports, it seems likely that plan has just moved a little closer to fruition.

