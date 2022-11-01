Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a pair of drama series from Aaron Carew, a writer and co-exec producer of The CW’s Walker. Carew is working on Carver Law, a legal drama, and Guard, about the LA National Guard, for the network. Both series come from CBS Studios and Carew is writing and exec producing both. Carver Law follows a charismatic bachelor and his judicious legal savant twin sister clash as they take on celebrity clients and high-profile social injustices across Los Angeles through their family’s historic, black-owned law firm. Martin Lawrence is an exec producer alongside Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles and Rob Lawrence as...
tvinsider.com
Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. According to Variety, Plaza is set to star in the Disney+ series, though details on her character are being...
‘Call Me Kat’ Viewership Jumps 28% Following Leslie Jordan’s Death
In the wake of the tragic death of Leslie Jordan on Oct. 24, viewers are rallying around his final performances. Fox’s “Call Me Kat” saw a spike in its audience for the first episode to air following series regular Jordan’s fatal car crash with 1.4 million people tuning in to Season 3 Episode 5 on Oct. 27. That statistic, which comes via Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, marks a 28% jump in viewership for the Fox comedy. After the third season of “Call Me Kat” premiered with 1.2 million viewers on Sept. 29, the show’s audience steadied, with Episodes 2,...
Albany Herald
Santa Clause Is Coming (Back) to Town! Tim Allen & Costars Tease Joyous ‘Santa Clauses’
What does it take to be Santa in the modern era, with Christmas spirit in low supply and Amazon Prime magically dropping off presents within 24 hours? That’s the question driving Disney+’s new six-episode series, The Santa Clauses, which revisits the world of the Santa Clause feature films. (Two installments debut November 16, followed by weekly drops.)
Albany Herald
Check Out TV Insider’s General Store and Enter to Win a ‘Ted Lasso’ Sweatshirt
Hey there, TV lovers. Whether your favorite show is in-season and you’re on the search for merch or if you’ve begun your holiday shopping, we’ve created a one-stop shop for all of those needs. Introducing the TV Insider General Store, chock-full of TV merchandise, collectibles, gear, schwag, and gifts galore. And to celebrate, we’re giving away a free Ted Lasso ugly holiday sweatshirt (seen above)!
nexttv.com
Jim Gaffigan Plays Santa in CBS Special ‘Reindeer in Here’
CBS shared the cast for animated special Reindeer in Here, which premieres November 29. Jim Gaffigan voices Santa, Adam Devine takes on Blizz, Melissa Villaseñor is Candy, Henry Winkler is Smiley, Candace Cameron Bure voices Pinky, Donald Faison portrays Bucky and Jo Koy is Hawk. Reindeer in Here is...
Albany Herald
Roush Review: Modestly Funny ‘Blockbuster’ Is a Nostalgic Relic
No one knows DVDs are so yesterday more than Netflix, key contributor to the digital streaming revolution that put video-rental stores like Blockbuster out of business. All but one. A wisecrack about the pervasiveness of Netflix opens this mildly amusing workplace comedy set at a fictional last Blockbuster outpost in a Michigan suburb. (The real store is in Bend, Oregon.) It’s a sweet and inspired setting for a show extolling the virtues of endangered small businesses as a rare locus of human connection. As the store’s primary cheerleader and hapless store manager Timmy (Fresh Off the Boat‘s affable Randall Park) puts it: “People need to interact with each other.”
Family Comedy ‘Moore & More’ In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith & Damon Wayans Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Ashley Smith, a head writer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a family comedy for ABC. The network has put single-camera comedy Moore & More into development, after winning the project in a competitive situation. Related Story Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. To Headline Father/Son Comedy In Works At CBS Related Story 'Reasonable Doubt': ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series Related Story LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs The family series follows a close-knit group of mostly-gay sisters who have a familial...
Comments / 0