No one knows DVDs are so yesterday more than Netflix, key contributor to the digital streaming revolution that put video-rental stores like Blockbuster out of business. All but one. A wisecrack about the pervasiveness of Netflix opens this mildly amusing workplace comedy set at a fictional last Blockbuster outpost in a Michigan suburb. (The real store is in Bend, Oregon.) It’s a sweet and inspired setting for a show extolling the virtues of endangered small businesses as a rare locus of human connection. As the store’s primary cheerleader and hapless store manager Timmy (Fresh Off the Boat‘s affable Randall Park) puts it: “People need to interact with each other.”

OREGON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO