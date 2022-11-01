SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane closures will take place on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves a section of the roadway. The closures begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov 11. Daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will also take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m for paving.

