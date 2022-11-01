Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
mynews4.com
South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police police are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada law enforcement to host symposium on community policing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The public is encouraged to attend a symposium about community policing held by law enforcement agencies across the Reno-Sparks area. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the new Hug High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating runaway teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old runaway last seen the night of October 31 in Carson City. According to CCSO, Kaci Furtado was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire...
mynews4.com
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
mynews4.com
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
mynews4.com
Jewish cemetery in Virginia City restored 70 years after vandalism spree
A Jewish cemetery in Virginia City got a facelift nearly 70 years after it was vandalized. Crews were able to identify the resting place of those below to repair and replace headstones with over 100 hours of research and by using historical records. News 4 photojournalists Isaac Hoops and Justin...
mynews4.com
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
mynews4.com
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
mynews4.com
Washoe County School District to host job fair Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is inviting community members to explore careers at its upcoming job fair. The district is looking to fill a number of positions including accountant, accounts payable, controller, assistant project manager, data & research analyst and many more.
mynews4.com
Fall snow storm brings chain controls to mountain passes in Sierra, northern Nevada
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — A fall snow storm means chain controls on area mountain passes. As of Wednesday morning, chain controls were in place on the following highways and interstates:. California. I-80: Truckee to Nyack in both directions. SR-89: Truckee to Tahoe City. SR-267: Northstar to Kings Beach. Both...
mynews4.com
Two people displaced after house fire near Moon Rocks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are displaced after a house fire near Moon Rocks on Monday night, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., TMFR and the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Ernie Lane just north of Palomino Valley.
mynews4.com
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
mynews4.com
Pyramid Way lane closures happening in November
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane closures will take place on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves a section of the roadway. The closures begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov 11. Daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will also take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m for paving.
mynews4.com
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
mynews4.com
Reno-Sparks median home prices fall as inventory, interest rates rise
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The housing market has been heating up for years, but industry experts say now things are slowing down. The Reno-Sparks area is seeing higher inventory and lower median home prices, which means buyers have a little more room to breathe. The median home price in Reno is $535,000 as of September 2022, down from $615,000 in May.
