Reno, NV

mynews4.com

South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police police are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe County School District to host job fair Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is inviting community members to explore careers at its upcoming job fair. The district is looking to fill a number of positions including accountant, accounts payable, controller, assistant project manager, data & research analyst and many more.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Two people displaced after house fire near Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are displaced after a house fire near Moon Rocks on Monday night, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., TMFR and the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Ernie Lane just north of Palomino Valley.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Pyramid Way lane closures happening in November

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane closures will take place on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves a section of the roadway. The closures begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov 11. Daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will also take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m for paving.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno-Sparks median home prices fall as inventory, interest rates rise

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The housing market has been heating up for years, but industry experts say now things are slowing down. The Reno-Sparks area is seeing higher inventory and lower median home prices, which means buyers have a little more room to breathe. The median home price in Reno is $535,000 as of September 2022, down from $615,000 in May.
RENO, NV

