ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

"No question, that's a penalty": Referee lets Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane gets away with incredible handball in Champions League

By Conor Pope
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T65b7_0iv5fdhC00

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane will have breathed a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday night, after getting away with one of the most clear-cut handball shouts ever.

The final game of the Champions League Group C between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan was a dead rubber, with the teams having secured first and second place before kick-off.

But that didn't stop flabbergasted Inter players being left aghast when referee Ivan Kruzliak left a long consultation with his VAR screen, only to determine no offence had occurred.

The incident came about inside the first 10 minutes of the game at the Allianz Arena, when an Inter Milan corner led to a fierce shot from Nicolo Barella.

Former Liverpool man Mane turned away from the shot, and raised his arms, blocking the shot.

See more

The ref immediately went over to the VAR screen, but ultimately decided that Mane was blocking his face and that it wasn't a penalty – leaving viewers stunned.

BT Sport's commentator was among those left baffled by the decision, saying, "No question, that's a penalty. That's not even a debate for me", adding: "That's ridiculous, what the referee's suggesting."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man United and Roma face a nervy play-off against a Champions League drop-out - including Barcelona and Juventus - to book spot in Europa League last-16... but who else has sailed straight through with Arsenal?

Manchester United may have to lock horns with Barcelona or Juventus as they need to overcome a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16 of the Europa League. Alejandro Garnacho's goal, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, was not enough for United to top their group and as a result they will face one of the eight teams demoted from the Champions League in a dreaded play-off.
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1

Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Daily Mail

'I don't think any Manchester United fan could of ever predicted that': Fans are left baffled after Erik ten Hag brings on Harry Maguire as a STRIKER as they chased second goal in latter stages against Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to display their confusion after Harry Maguire was partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the latter stages of the win over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game after 17 minutes to ensure Erik ten Hag's side rounded off...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"

Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
Daily Mail

Alejandro Garnacho savours 'dream' moment Cristiano Ronaldo gave him permission to perform his new sleeping celebration after his first goal for Man United... as 18-year-old hails his 'idol'

Alejandro Garnacho asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his permission to perform his new 'napping' celebration after scoring his first goal for Manchester United. The teenager scored with a stunning strike to give United a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in their final Europa League group game. The strike was made even...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second

It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
FOX Sports

Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?

Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
Yardbarker

Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”

Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
The Independent

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
theScore

Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16

Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe Shattered a Historic Lionel Messi Champions League Record

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe once again made history in his UEFA Champions League career. Mbappe was a standout performer in PSG’s 2-1 Champions League away group stage win over Juventus on matchday six, chipping in with two goal contributions in the contest. The French forward opened up the scoring in the match with a thunderous goal in the first half, which was the seventh goal of his ongoing Champions League campaign.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

202
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy