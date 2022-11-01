Read full article on original website
Montpelier City Council Roundup: No Overflow Shelter for Homeless this Winter; Property Taxes May Go Up 8.2% or More
Winter is coming and along with it the issues the unsheltered face in cold weather and the complexities of keeping the city’s roads and sidewalks passable were both discussed at the Oct. 26 Montpelier City Council meeting, along with a proposal to increase property taxes a minimum of 8.2% in the upcoming budget, should the council choose to tie the budget to the Consumer Price Index.
Waste Land: Will Voters Approve a New Recycling Center for Williston?
The paper, plastic, glass and metal that most Vermonters chuck into their blue bins gets trucked to a dark, windowless metal building in Williston, dumped on a concrete floor and fed into a dirty, dystopian Rube Goldberg-like machine. Workers toil over speeding conveyor belts to pick through the endless stream...
Request for Proposals for Design/Build Mechanical Contractor
Cathedral Square is seeking proposals from qualified Design/Build Mechanical Contractors for renovation work at our Cathedral Square Senior Living property, located at 3 Cathedral / 16 Cherry Street in Burlington, VT. Interested contractors should contact Cathedral Square's Project Manager, Greg Montgomery (montgomery@cathedralsquare.org), for complete RFP details and the project's Scope of Work. The project is also listed on Works In Progress. Responses are due by 3pm on November 18, 2022. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
Public Notice Vermont State Housing Authority Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program
Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) will be opening its waiting list and begin accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program on October 1, 2022, at 7:45am. Beginning October 1, 2022, applications may be completed through the online applicant portal by visiting VSHA's website at https://www.pha-web.com/portals/onlineApplication/1635. Paper applications may also be obtained by visiting VSHA's website at https://www.vsha.org/applications-forsection-8-assistance/ or at our office located at One Prospect Street, Montpelier, VT between the hours of 7:45am - 4:00pm Monday - Friday, or by contact Housing Program Administration Intake Division at 802-828-1991. This Notice is being provided in accordance with VSHA's Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which mandates the Authority provide public notice when opening its waiting list. For additional information call: 802-828-3295 (voice); 800-798-3118 (TTY); 800-820-5119 (messages)
Town of Essex Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing November 7, 2022 6:35 p.m.
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex shall hold a public hearing at 6:35 p.m. on November 7, 2022, at the Town Offices, 81 Main St., Essex Jct. and electronically on Zoom. You can find the link at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140;
montpelierbridge.org
First Local Retail Pot Shops Open
Three licensed recreational cannabis retailers are on track to open by Nov. 1 and a fourth one plans to open on Nov. 6 in Washington County. During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational pot store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
VTDigger
Burlington to place ‘leading-edge’ wind turbine at airport
The Burlington Electric Department, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Massachusetts-based ARC Industries are planning to put up what they are calling a leading-edge rooftop wind turbine at Burlington International Airport. The turbine will form part of Burlington’s plan to produce as much energy as it consumes by 2030. It will...
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
Burlington School District
Burlington School District, working with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company (WT) as their construction manager, is accepting subcontractor Pre-qualification submissions for the Burlington High School & Technical Center Project. The project is a new 250,000 SF school and we will be interested in hearing from subcontractors related to ALL DIVISIONS of work.
miltonindependent.com
Milton selectboard talks about Grange purchase and works on allocating $2 million in ARPA funds
The Milton selectboard has big financial decisions looming in the next few weeks. The board needs to decide whether to purchase the Milton Grange and where the town’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars are going. At its Oct. 24 meeting, the selectboard spoke about the Grange’s price tag and...
VTDigger
Tougher reporting on the Bank of Burlington
In recent years, there have been efforts to establish a state bank in Vermont. Proposed legislation would give Vermont the power to lend without relying on private finance, but so far, the banking lobby has succeeded in preventing the Bank of Vermont’s charter. But we do not have to worry, because we have the Bank of Burlington.
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
State of Vermont Superior Court Civil Division Chittenden Unit Case No. 22-Cv-03661
IN RE: ABANDONED MOBILE HOME OF MICHAEL GOODMAN, JR. A hearing on Milton Mobile Home Cooperative, Inc.'s Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned the mobile home of Michael Goodman, Jr. located at the Milton Mobile Home Co-op, Lot #78, 44 Rita Way in Milton, Vermont to authorize the transfer without a public auction, so it may be removed and disposed of has been set for November 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM. To participate in this hearing, the WEBEX Login Information is as follows:
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
Home Construction Isn't Keeping Pace With Need, Officials Say
Despite a surge of homebuilding in Chittenden County, the area’s vacancy rate is still at historic lows, with a yearlong waiting list for the Champlain Housing Trust’s affordable apartments. “We’ve built 4,000 homes in the last six years, and it’s not enough,” said Charlie Baker, the executive director...
Burlington Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment ZA-22-04: UVM Trinity Campus Zoning ZA-23-01: South End Innovation District Overlay (SEID) Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of.
WCAX
What is impact of interest rate hikes on Vermont home buying market?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interest rates jumped last month to 7.5% after the Fed took action to cool down inflation. It may have slowed down housing markets across the U.S., but has it done the same in Vermont?. Vermont’s housing market remains hot but with regional cooldowns starting. Inventory in...
