Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) will be opening its waiting list and begin accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program on October 1, 2022, at 7:45am. Beginning October 1, 2022, applications may be completed through the online applicant portal by visiting VSHA's website at https://www.pha-web.com/portals/onlineApplication/1635. Paper applications may also be obtained by visiting VSHA's website at https://www.vsha.org/applications-forsection-8-assistance/ or at our office located at One Prospect Street, Montpelier, VT between the hours of 7:45am - 4:00pm Monday - Friday, or by contact Housing Program Administration Intake Division at 802-828-1991. This Notice is being provided in accordance with VSHA's Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which mandates the Authority provide public notice when opening its waiting list. For additional information call: 802-828-3295 (voice); 800-798-3118 (TTY); 800-820-5119 (messages)

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO