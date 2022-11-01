ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

November dining on Key Biscayne

Celebrate this ”More than Taco Tuesday,” on the island by enjoying a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this first Tuesday in November 1,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk

This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
MIRAMAR, FL
islandernews.com

Miami Watercolor Society and Marjory Stoneman Douglas Nature Center joining forces in an exhibit to raise moneyfor underprivileged children

The Miami Watercolor Society annual art exhibition isn't just an event where the work of 36 artists will be on display, and their masterpieces will be judged by an expert. The event also helps raise money for underprivileged kids so they can spend a day at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Key Biscayne.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Talk Media

Grand Opening for New Splash Pad Tentatively Set

The long-awaited splash pad at Betti Stradling Park has a tentative opening date. At their Wed., Oct. 26 Commission Workshop meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Hunter told commissioners the city is aiming to complete the splash pad located at 10301 Wiles Road by the end of November. Hunter said...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Miami New Times

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023. From Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
seminoletribune.org

Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Supports Ed London for Council

Key Biscayne is fortunate to have Ed London as a candidate for Village Council. I have known Ed for 50 years and can tell you there is not a more committed individual to our community. His business acumen, sense of fairness and positive attitude are exactly what the Village needs in the years to come.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
105.5 The Fan

Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Ed London a devoted public servant who deserves support

Ed London has served and protected the residence of Key Biscayne for years. He has devoted himself through both his energy and commitment to Key Biscayne while serving on the Board. We endorse him for another term without any reservation. Mary Lou and John Dasburg.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
miamicurated.com

Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place

One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

South Beach Hot Spot Mila Expands, Adding a New Level of Luxury

MILA, the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a “MediterAsian” journey, is adding 7,900 square feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot’s expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, and MILA Lounge. At...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Developers break ground on luxury home community in Southwest Ranches

Developers broke ground recently on a 44-acre luxury single-family home development in Southwest Ranches. The gated community, AKAI Estates, will consist of 16 properties with modern styling and amenities ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 square feet. Prices start at $8 million. The Bento Queiroz Team under Compass is handling sales.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

