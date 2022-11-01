Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
November dining on Key Biscayne
Celebrate this ”More than Taco Tuesday,” on the island by enjoying a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this first Tuesday in November 1,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk
This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
islandernews.com
Miami Watercolor Society and Marjory Stoneman Douglas Nature Center joining forces in an exhibit to raise moneyfor underprivileged children
The Miami Watercolor Society annual art exhibition isn't just an event where the work of 36 artists will be on display, and their masterpieces will be judged by an expert. The event also helps raise money for underprivileged kids so they can spend a day at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Key Biscayne.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Grand Opening for New Splash Pad Tentatively Set
The long-awaited splash pad at Betti Stradling Park has a tentative opening date. At their Wed., Oct. 26 Commission Workshop meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Hunter told commissioners the city is aiming to complete the splash pad located at 10301 Wiles Road by the end of November. Hunter said...
Miami New Times
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023. From Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
islandernews.com
Local builder feels Gomez mailing insulted his company and other Rasco supporters
I am the owner of CDC Builders, a company that you mentioned in your last flier. I am assuming by the nature of the flier that your purpose was to slander my company as well as the other companies mentioned because we donated to Joe Rasco’s campaign. The insinuation...
islandernews.com
Supports Ed London for Council
Key Biscayne is fortunate to have Ed London as a candidate for Village Council. I have known Ed for 50 years and can tell you there is not a more committed individual to our community. His business acumen, sense of fairness and positive attitude are exactly what the Village needs in the years to come.
Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos
Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
islandernews.com
Ed London a devoted public servant who deserves support
Ed London has served and protected the residence of Key Biscayne for years. He has devoted himself through both his energy and commitment to Key Biscayne while serving on the Board. We endorse him for another term without any reservation. Mary Lou and John Dasburg.
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
islandernews.com
Miami-based Mexican author coming to Key Biscayne to spotlight her first novel in the US
Fernanda Reyes Retana kicked off her local book tour to a sold-out crowd at Books & Books Coconut Grove on October 20. Her next stop will be at the Key Biscayne Community Center Wine and Cheese at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Interviewed by Yiselle Seiglie, book blogger of @bookishweekend, Fernanda...
Click10.com
New ocean-friendly reefs coming to waters off coast of Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida divers will soon start seeing mermaids when they dip below the ocean surface. A big win for Broward County, even more so for the City of Hollywood, after the Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) deployed its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef just off the coast.
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
southbeachtopchefs.com
South Beach Hot Spot Mila Expands, Adding a New Level of Luxury
MILA, the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a “MediterAsian” journey, is adding 7,900 square feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot’s expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, and MILA Lounge. At...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Developers break ground on luxury home community in Southwest Ranches
Developers broke ground recently on a 44-acre luxury single-family home development in Southwest Ranches. The gated community, AKAI Estates, will consist of 16 properties with modern styling and amenities ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 square feet. Prices start at $8 million. The Bento Queiroz Team under Compass is handling sales.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
NBC Miami
Parents Alarmed About Condition of Miami Beach School, District Responds
Learning happens every day at North Beach Elementary School in Miami Beach. It’s an A-rated school for a reason. “Kids are learning, I have to say we are blessed with amazing teachers, amazing principal, I mean the academics I really can’t complain about,” said Katie Ferrer, a North Beach parent.
