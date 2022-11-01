One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO