Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload
WASHINGTON — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, carried its first National Security Space Launch mission for the U.S. Department of Defense to orbit on Tuesday. The launch services and satellite technology company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, hasn’t flown the Falcon Heavy...
SpaceX launch of Japanese moon lander, UAE rover delayed to Nov. 22
The Tokyo company ispace's Mission 1, which will carry a tiny moon rover for the United Arab Emirates, has been delayed about a week, to no earlier than Nov. 22.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission
Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years
The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
NASA prepares to say 'farewell' to InSight spacecraft
The day is approaching when NASA's Mars InSight lander will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet's interior. The spacecraft's power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, so the team has taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. The end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Blue Origin completes delivery of BE-4 rocket engines for first ULA Vulcan launch
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it has completed delivery of the two BE-4 rocket engines that will be used next year for the first launch of United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket. The delivery to ULA’s factory in Alabama comes two years later...
Lunar landing restored for Artemis 4 mission
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA has restored plans to include a lunar landing on its Artemis 4 mission to the moon later this decade, months after saying that the mission would instead be devoted to assembly of the lunar Gateway. In a presentation Oct. 28 at the American Astronautical Society’s...
Russia-Ukraine war evokes Europe’s privatized ‘nuclear renaissance,’ over $400 million raised
The energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war has led to a sprout of private companies in Europe expediting a "nuclear renaissance." Even before the end of the year, over U.S. $400 million has been raised in 2022 by nuclear startups in Europe, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. "Russia's...
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
Newcastle Discovery Museum could be moved
A decades-old science and history museum housed in a 19th Century Co-op building could be relocated. Newcastle's Grade II-listed Discovery Museum is said to be in a "serious state of decline". Newcastle City Council said it would need significant refurbishment to stay on the current site and could instead move...
Asteroids threatening Earth could be spotted by network of spacecraft near Venus' orbit, Chinese scientists say
We could detect potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroids by using six surveyor spacecraft deployed in Venus-like orbits, Chinese researchers propose.
