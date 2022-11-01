ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Washington Examiner

College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows

It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
Terry Mansfield

America's Top Universities

Choosing a university can be daunting, especially when looking at the top schools in the United States. Winter scene at Yale University, New Haven, CT.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
24/7 Wall St.

The Hardest Colleges to Get Into

A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
yr.media

College Fees Discourage Gen Z From Pursuing Higher Education

Many college students graduate with a mountain of student debt. A significant percentage go on to share their experiences and encourage avoiding college debt to the next generation. In today’s world, transferring from a two-year institution, or not attending college at all, is the best way to avoid student debt.
The Tufts Daily

Tufts admissions dean accused of discrimination by employees

The Tufts admissions office is pictured on Oct. 23.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) An external law firm is investigating the Tufts admissions office following complaints from employees who allege discrimination on the part of office leadership, according to current and former admissions officers and emails obtained by the Daily.
wonkhe.com

The real free speech problem in universities

Universities really do have a problem with free speech. However, it is not the problem that we are frequently accused of, that we stifle it or are politically biased in the free speech that we permit to take place on campus. Rather our problem is that we do not promote free speech anywhere near enough.
calmatters.network

Rodríguez: Undocumented students deserve a chance at their dreams

As the higher education system that enrolls the largest number of undocumented students in the United States, California Community Colleges are instrumental in ensuring every student, regardless of their citizenship status, has the opportunity to pursue their career and professional goals free from institutional barriers and discrimination. Undocumented Student Action...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy