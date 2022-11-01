ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
lastwordonsports.com

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
ORLANDO, FL
Sporting News

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads way-too-early 2023 NBA MVP Power Rankings

The 2022-23 NBA season is officially underway. After two weeks of basketball, some players are already standing out among the others. That includes Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and other players who are recording some impressive stat lines. This means it is time for a very early 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings.

