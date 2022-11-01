Read full article on original website
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden expected to miss a month with injury
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be out of action for a month due to an injury.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
NBA games today: Trail Blazers vs Suns headlines Friday slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game Friday?
The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA game on Friday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and Root Sports Plus. Who will win the game?. Check out these odds, picks...
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet on the hardwood this evening as each team will be seeking to tack onto the win column. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Grizzlies prediction and pick will be made. Entering play with a lackluster...
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
In one of the more highly anticipated games on the Friday NBA schedule, a pair of inter-conference squads will meet on the hardwood as the Milwaukee Bucks square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the North Star State. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series where our Bucks-Timberwolves prediction and pick will be revealed.
Grizzlies vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Memphis Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.5 points per contest. Memphis didn't...
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads way-too-early 2023 NBA MVP Power Rankings
The 2022-23 NBA season is officially underway. After two weeks of basketball, some players are already standing out among the others. That includes Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and other players who are recording some impressive stat lines. This means it is time for a very early 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings.
