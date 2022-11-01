Read full article on original website
Related
uiargonaut.com
Life Hacks: Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
As we turn the corner from October into November, students, and the Moscow community can enjoy the fun activities and events happening on campus this week. Come celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Pitman Center International Ballroom. Traditional games and crafts will be provided as a fun way to celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed. Meet new people and learn about new cultures at this free event.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
pullmanradio.com
2023 Landmarks of the Past Calendar
The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2023 calendars are now on sale featuring regional historical backdrops from a variety of local photographers. The calendars are just $11 and available at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. They are also available to order online at the link for 14 dollars.
uiargonaut.com
Upcoming vaccine clinic on campus
Faculty, staff and students can register ahead or walk in. Vaccines continue to be offered on University of Idaho’s campus, with one last vaccine clinic this coming month. On Nov. 15, from noon-2 p.m., vaccines will be offered at the Student Recreation Center. Vaccines include the first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the updated bivalent Pfizer booster and flu shots.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
pullmanradio.com
MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
pullmanradio.com
Snow And High Winds In The Forecast For Later This Week
Snow and high winds are in the forecast for later this week and into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday night in Pullman. That’s followed by possible high winds on Friday night into Saturday. Forecasters say gusts could reach over 50 MPH on the Palouse.
Person found dead in Clearwater River
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning. Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management
Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
uiargonaut.com
The rollercoaster regular season of close wins, heartbreakers and milestones comes to an end
As the Idaho Vandals came off a 10-6-2 (4-4-1) 2021 season, they were looking to improve. A few new players, especially freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte, got that done. Witte’s record-tying 11 shutouts not only led the Vandals to 11 wins, but also got her Big Sky first team all-conference honors, goalkeeper of the year and newcomer of the year.
nwpb.org
Incoming hospital CEO says he’s focused is on community, care coordination
PULLMAN — After years of work, Lewiston native Matt Forge said his appointment as Pullman Regional Hospital’s incoming CEO feels like a homecoming. Forge, who arrived in August to shadow outgoing CEO Scott Adams, will officially step into his new role at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 31, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, October 31, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a 911 call. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3083 Domestic Dispute. 10:22:42. Incident Address: 1ST ST; ENDICOTT, WA 99125. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a domestic dispute. All involved parties were...
Shoshone News Press
Two arrested following stabbing
SILVERTON –– Deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in the usually-quiet community of Silverton. Nicholas E. Bauer, 42, and Laurel D. Story-Bauer, 62, were taken into custody this afternoon following a multi-agency investigation that led law enforcement from the east Shoshone community, back to a motel in Kellogg.
pullmanradio.com
Continued Federal Suspension Of Work Permits Involving “Wetlands” Causes US95 Safety Improvements South Of Moscow To Run Behind Schedule
Delays on the long-planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11th. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
Comments / 0