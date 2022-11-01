Although in the past people were made fun of for enjoying anime, some shows and titles are finally becoming mainstream and fans of them aren’t having to hide their fan status anymore. One genre that some still consider childish though is the magical girl genre. The transformation sequences are bright and colorful and at first glance they could seem like they’re aimed at children, but a lot of magical girl anime actually had serious or even dark plots when you pay attention. It’s one of the things that makes them so enticing as the plot and color palette don’t really match up. Sure, there’s lighthearted moments, however that doesn’t mean the magical girl genre is just for kids.

