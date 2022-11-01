Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Terror In Trenton! Previewing ‘Damage Control’ #3
After two disastrous days of office mayhem, Head Intern Bart Rozum decides that he has to find Gus a job outside of the Flatiron Building—so he assigns Gus to the Search and Rescue unit. Bart thinks, if Gus is mostly responding to the scenes of superhuman battles after the fact, how much trouble could he really get in to? Unfortunately, on Gus’ first day with Search and Rescue, the unit is summoned to New Jersey to deal with a giant mutated catfish monster who calls himself Trentonn the Terrible. ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF write pithy dialogue while NATHAN STOCKMAN adds his visual wizardry to bring you a tale of Catfish Kaiju, Insurance Fraud and Terrigenesis with special appearances from the Black Tarantula, Hammerhead and the God of Thunder himself…the Mighty Thor!
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
One Piece Film: Red review – eye-popping hijinks in spectacular anime franchise
There are frequent stretches of nonsense in this anime about a pop star, but with music and a central story this good, they shouldn’t bother you too much
Collider
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
Let the Right One In review – bittersweet production brings out the terrors of adolescence
Though it has been smartly programmed to coincide with Halloween, Let the Right One In is not the fright-fest that its poster might have you believe. There is certainly a chill that pervades Bryony Shanahan’s production, but this stage version of Jon Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel and film – adapted by Jack Thorne – is more bittersweet than scary. It eschews easy shocks in favour of something much more moving.
comicon.com
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
wegotthiscovered.com
Top 10 best magical girl transformations
Although in the past people were made fun of for enjoying anime, some shows and titles are finally becoming mainstream and fans of them aren’t having to hide their fan status anymore. One genre that some still consider childish though is the magical girl genre. The transformation sequences are bright and colorful and at first glance they could seem like they’re aimed at children, but a lot of magical girl anime actually had serious or even dark plots when you pay attention. It’s one of the things that makes them so enticing as the plot and color palette don’t really match up. Sure, there’s lighthearted moments, however that doesn’t mean the magical girl genre is just for kids.
comicon.com
The Cats Scratch Back: Reviewing ‘Iron Cat’ #5
‘Iron Cat’ brings the latest chapter of Felica Hardy’s adventures to an end in a satisfying, trademark emotionally powerful way leaving the trio of main characters in some interesting positions as they move forward. A gorgeous, both visually and character development-wise, series through and through that keeps the winning streak going in proof that Felicia Hardy/Black Cat is a textbook Marvel-style character that has found and deserves to stay in the biggest of spotlights.
comicon.com
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
comicon.com
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
comicon.com
A Slayer Without A Cause: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #7
‘The Vampire Slayer’ turns its gaze to the former and would-be slayer that began it all, giving us a fantastically deep character study surrounded by an increasingly tense horror story befitting of this world. Buffy’s struggle here is relatable and handled well, as we’re given a different side to the character we thought we knew, depicted gorgeously dark and tensely.
comicon.com
Falling Two Steps Behind: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1065
Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ On Netflix, About A Teenager Who Fights Against His Evil Witch Heritage
Which supernatural being do you like seeing shows about? Vampires or witches? They all seem to have their own “rules of the road”, but it does seem that witches can be more varied and give writers more story possibilities than vampires (after all, that pesky “sunlight burns us” thing is a problem for the bloodsuckers). A new Netflix series features a young witch who has to fight the dark side of his DNA, while fending off enemies he didn’t even know he had.
TV Fanatic
Titans Season 4 Premiere Review: Darkness Falls in Metropolis
Every single time the Titans get some downtime, a new wave of villains arrive to interrupt their peace and tranquility. Titans Season 4 Episode 1 kicked things off on a fun note, with our favorite heroes navigating the aftermath of Titans Season 3 while preparing for what was next. By...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Glass Half Empty’ – Rachael Smith’s Next Autobiographical Graphic Novel Coming In 2023
Exploring her relationships with both her father and alcohol, Glass Half Empty could prove to be Rachael Smith’s most powerful and personal yet. Rachael Smith, the author of autobiography brilliance with Wired Up Wrong, its follow-up Stand In Your Power, and her pitch-perfect pandemic comics collected as Quarantine Comix, has a new book coming out in January 2023 from Icon Books – Glass Half Empty.
comicon.com
Preview: The Horror Continues In ‘Shock Shop’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #3, dropping next week from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorist Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!
comicon.com
Mars Or Bust: Previewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1 From Mark Russell, Roberto Meli And Ablaze
“From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…. Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 4
After three fairly satisfying episodes, American Horror Story hit a bit of a wall. It wasn’t that the fourth episode was inherently bad, it just felt as if it wasn’t inherently anything. It did little to move the plot along and little to incorporate a lot of characterization. Also, the shock factor that American Horror Story is usually known for wasn’t there either. Instead, it seems as if this episode was merely setting up a new setting that will surely be chaotic in the next episode.
