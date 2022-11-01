Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City to close lanes in Kakaako for storm drain investigation
After a sinkhole was discovered in Kakaako last month, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction is alerting the public about lane closures along portions in Kakaako over the weekend.
Weekend Traffic: H-1 Freeway in Pearl City to close overnight
Drivers should prepare to adjust their routes to avoid the freeway shutdown.
Main break in Wahiawa closes one SB lane on highway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that one southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway has been closed early morning on Friday, Nov. 4. The Board of Water Supply said at around 4:15 a.m. crews were investigating a possible main break on the highway between Olive Avenue and Avocado Street. By 6:50 a.m., crews confirmed that […]
Motor vehicle crash prompts road closure
Honolulu Police Department says Harding Avenue is closed to Koko Head due to an accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae
Traffic alert: HECO will shut down all lanes of the H-1 in Pearl City this weekend for utility work. A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election...
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
KITV.com
Gas leak at Pieology prompts evacuations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak has been reported at the Pieology Pizzeria on the corner of S King Street and University Avenue. The bottom floor of the building has been evacuated.
Flood advisory in effect for these two islands
Weather officials have issued a flood advisory on parts of Oahu and Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large blaze overnight destroys home in Waianae
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Firefighters received a call for a fire at a single-story home on a Old Government Road around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, fire officials said flames and smoke were seen emanating from all sides of the structure. Flames...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
Back-to-back Pali crashes leave two hospitalized
Two 19-year-olds are in serious condition after two accidents that occurred on the Pali on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Crash closes all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei
The crash is near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
2 dead after apparent hang-gliding incident on Oahu
EMS is estimating the first individual to be around 50 to 60-years-old and the second to be in his 20's.
hawaiinewsnow.com
66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
Report: Consultant, Rail Engineer At Odds Over Station Cracking
After their initial review of the cracks forming on rail’s hammerhead piers, city-hired consultants and the engineers who designed those large station supports did not hold the same view on just how bad the problem was, according to newly released documents. Wiss Janney Elstner Associates, which was hired by...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023
We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Nanakuli
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.
Comments / 0