WATCH: Andrey Rublev hilariously disagrees with an interviewer over his chances to qualify for the ATP Finals

By Prateek Pradhan
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
ESPN

Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles

PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
tennisuptodate.com

"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com

Mats Wilander worried about significant weakness in Carlos Alcaraz's game - "The way that he plays matches is that he does not serve well"

Carlos Alcaraz has a big weakness in his serve according to seven-time Slam champion Mats Wilander. The World No.1 has not had things easy since topping the rankings by winning the US Open in September. Alcaraz went 1-2 across the Davis Cup and Astana before claiming three wins at the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel last week. He lost to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, his third loss in as many meeting with the 22-year-old.
ESPN

Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters

PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
The Independent

Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
tennisuptodate.com

ATP Finals Field Confirmed led by Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic

The ATP Finals is finally set with the full field known as Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic the leading men ahead of the event next week. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP Finals field next week in Turin as the Spaniard was confirmed as the top seed yesterday. It comes after Nadal lost in the opening round of the event giving Alcaraz the chance to be the number one seed in Turin.
FOX Sports

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennismajors.com

Paris Masters: Fifth seed Tsitsipas dashes French hopes with win over Moutet

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, ended French hopes at the Paris Masters on Thursday as he beat qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Accor Arena. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta,...
tennisuptodate.com

Holger Rune keeps winning in Paris, beats Rublev for quarter-final

Holger Rune is unstoppable as the Danish player added another win, beating Andrey Rublev 6-4 7-5 for the Paris Masters quarter-final. Another strong performance from indoor superstar Holger Rune. The Danish player has never looked better on a tennis court and he's only lost twice since the start of the indoor season. One of those was in the Sofia Open final to Huesler while the other came against Felix Auger-Aliassime last week in Basel.
FOX Sports

Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
atptour.com

Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...

Comments / 0

