One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.

2 DAYS AGO