ClutchPoints

Shahid Afridi hits back at India cricketer who mocked Babar Azam

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hit back at ex-India spinner Amit Mishra who mocked Babar Azam for his barren run with the bat in the ongoing World Cup in Australia. Babar Azam managed to register scores of 0, 4, and 4 against India, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands respectively. His...
ClutchPoints

India legend blasts Rohit Sharma, Dravid over Rishabh Pant ‘humiliation’

One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.
The Independent

India close on World Cup semi-finals with rain-assisted win over Bangladesh

India put one foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a rain-assisted victory over Bangladesh, who looked on course for an upset before the weather intervened in Adelaide.India racked up a competitive 184 for six batting first, Virat Kohli unbeaten on 64 and KL Rahul hitting four sixes on his way to 50, but were put under pressure by some fierce hitting from Liton Das.The opener blazed away in the powerplay, scoring 59 in 27 deliveries as the Tigers raced to 66 without loss after seven overs.That placed them 17 ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations as the...
BBC

T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win

England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
ClutchPoints

‘Fraud’ Rahul Dravid slammed for his KL Rahul remarks

Fans have lashed out at Rahul Dravid after the India head coach threw his weight behind out-of-form opener KL Rahul who has failed in all three matches the Men in Blue have played in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far in Australia. KL Rahul made scores of 4, 9,...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza's journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, via Scotland

Sikandar Raza wants to play down the fact he has been one of the breakout players at this Men's T20 World Cup. Few, though, would deny the spin-bowling all-rounder has been the best performer as Zimbabwe reached the Super 12s stage in Australia. A shock win over Pakistan gave Zimbabwe...
ClutchPoints

Athiya Shetty memes galore as KL Rahul hits blistering fifty in Adelaide

India vice-captain stormed back to form on Wednesday as he made a blistering fifty against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and company in the T20 World Cup. Despite his heroics with the bat, KL Rahul was still trolled on social media with several netizens posting Athiya Shetty memes to poke fun at him.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: England cricket's racism trial is set to be held in PUBLIC this month as Michael Vaughan faces current England star Adil Rashid, who backed claims the Ashes-winning captain used racist language towards Azeem Rafiq while at Yorkshire

English cricket's racism trial is set to be held in public this month with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current leg spinner Adil Rashid in the witness box following a sensational ruling on Wednesday. Sportsmail has learned that the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] informed all parties on...
ESPN

2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
Sporting News

Andre Russell signs short-term deal with Melbourne Renegades for BBL|12

Andre Russell will return to the Big Bash this season, signing a short-term deal with the Melbourne Renegades. The 34-year-old is one of the most exciting and enigmatic T20 players in world cricket, playing for over a dozen franchises across the globe. Russell previously played for the Renegades in BBL|04,...
Reuters

Soccer-Australia at the World Cup

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on Australia at the World Cup. FIFA Ranking: 38 (Oct. 6) Previous tournaments: Australia made their debut in 1974 and have appeared in five World Cups in total, including the last four. Their best performance was 2006, when they lost to Italy in the last 16 courtesy of a controversial late penalty. In the last three World Cups they have failed to progress from the group stage and registered only one win, against Serbia in 2010.
US News and World Report

More Than 80 Killed in India as Bridge Packed With Holiday Sightseers Collapses

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -At least 81 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. Reuters TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of...
prestigeonline.com

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.

