Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Downtown Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season with Exciting Open House Event
We have turned the calendar over, and now it's time to switch into holiday mode. Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are preparing the elves and Rudolph for a busy Holiday Open House. @downtownevansville The wait is almost over...the holidays return soon to #DTEVV! #downtownevansville#evansville#holidays#FomotionalFinds#rememberme#beckyhill#christmas#rudolph♬ Remember -...
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree
I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
Historic Newburgh, Indiana Announces 2022 Holiday Festivities [SCHEDULE]
It is hard to believe that 2022 has almost come to an end. Of course, before we can ring in the new year, we have to get through the holiday season, and Historic Newburgh, Indiana has announced their plans to celebrate. Holiday Traditions. Many small towns across the country have...
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Daviess County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for cats to help with overflow of intakes
Animal control officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help with the large number of cats currently in their care. We're told the Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through Nov. 15 to help with an overflow of intakes.
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Have Been Found
Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Evansville woman. Multiple Agencies Have Been Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky have been working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville after she went missing following a car accident on Saturday night. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services have been searching Kentucky's Green River.
Henderson firefighters teaching fire safety through entertainment
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are back in schools teaching fire safety. Henderson Fire Department made their way to South Height Elementary to put on their ‘Back to the Eighties’ show. Firefighters dressed up as stars from the eighties like Michael Jackson, Ghostbusters, and characters from the show...
UPDATE: Fired PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in the store
Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call.
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
10 of the Hottest Toys for the 2022 Holiday Season According to Toys R Us
Ep. 9 - Macy's Inc Insider: Toys "R" Us Launch from Macy's, Inc. on Vimeo. KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys. LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born. With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the...
