KISS 106

Downtown Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season with Exciting Open House Event

We have turned the calendar over, and now it's time to switch into holiday mode. Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are preparing the elves and Rudolph for a busy Holiday Open House. @downtownevansville The wait is almost over...the holidays return soon to #DTEVV! #downtownevansville#evansville#holidays#FomotionalFinds#rememberme#beckyhill#christmas#rudolph♬ Remember -...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree

I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center

Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
TELL CITY, IN
KISS 106

Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Have Been Found

Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Evansville woman. Multiple Agencies Have Been Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky have been working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville after she went missing following a car accident on Saturday night. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services have been searching Kentucky's Green River.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson firefighters teaching fire safety through entertainment

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are back in schools teaching fire safety. Henderson Fire Department made their way to South Height Elementary to put on their ‘Back to the Eighties’ show. Firefighters dressed up as stars from the eighties like Michael Jackson, Ghostbusters, and characters from the show...
HENDERSON, KY
owensboroliving.com

An Owensboro Tradition Lives On

For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

