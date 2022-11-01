The CubCrafters Carbon Cub SS is made from roughly 50 percent fewer parts than the Piper Super Cub from which it evolved. [Credit: Julie Boatman]. Maybe you’ve considered the light sport category of airplanes (LSAs) as a way to fill your home hangar as well as simplify your flying—or maybe you’re ready for a new kind of aviating altogether. With the Triple Tree Aerodrome as our inspiration for flying into the Greenville-Spartanburg area, we take a look at a trio of alternative aircraft well-suited to either landing on the grass, cruising the cityscape, or soaring with the hawks.

