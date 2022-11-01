Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Archer Aviation Sets Production Goal of 2,000 Aircraft Annually
Archer Aviation Inc. said it plans to produce about 250 eVTOL aircraft in 2025 and gradually increase production to about 2,000 vehicles annually. The timeline is contingent upon the company’s planned production model, known as Midnight, gaining certification, which Archer says it expects in 2024. The California start-up, which...
Flying Magazine
Umiles Next Begins Flight-Testing eVTOL Air Taxi’s Autonomous Systems
Umiles Next, a Spanish manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems, recently completed test flights of its Concept Integrity eVTOL air taxi prototype in Jaén, Spain. The flights included tests of the vehicle’s autonomous takeoff, landing, and collision-avoidance systems. The test was part of Uspace4UAM, an urban mobility project under...
Flying Magazine
LSAs: Perfect Aircraft for a Fly-In at Triple Tree Aerodrome
The CubCrafters Carbon Cub SS is made from roughly 50 percent fewer parts than the Piper Super Cub from which it evolved. [Credit: Julie Boatman]. Maybe you’ve considered the light sport category of airplanes (LSAs) as a way to fill your home hangar as well as simplify your flying—or maybe you’re ready for a new kind of aviating altogether. With the Triple Tree Aerodrome as our inspiration for flying into the Greenville-Spartanburg area, we take a look at a trio of alternative aircraft well-suited to either landing on the grass, cruising the cityscape, or soaring with the hawks.
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield
The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Flying Car: Chinese EV Company Shows Off Technology (Video)
Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV is one of many companies attempting to tackle the Chinese automotive market. The company recently highlighted with a live demo video its work on flying cars. What Happened: XPeng is one of several companies working on an eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff...
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
Tiny ‘Rattler’ Rifles For U.S. Special Operators May Be Adapted To Fire Soviet Ammo
US ArmyConversion kits would allow new Sig Sauer Rattler personal defense weapons to fire the ubiquitous 7.62x39mm round.
Flying Magazine
Leonardo Search and Rescue Helicopter Completes U.S. High Altitude Trials
The Norwegian AW101 All-Weather Search and Rescue helicopter, built by Leonardo, undertook high altitude trials in the United States to demonstrate an increase engine power and raise the Main Gear Box torque rating. [Courtesy: Leonard]. Leonardo’s Norwegian AW101-612 All-Weather Search and Rescue (AWSAR) helicopter successfully completed high-altitude trials across the...
dronedj.com
Parrot, Drone Harmony partner for improved data collection missions
Two European UAV sector leaders have joined forces to permit Drone Harmony’s automated mission software to be used with ANAFI Ai aboard Parrot drones, improving data gathering performance on mapping and inspection flights. The partnership seeks to further strengthen the mapping, surveying, and inspection work of Parrot’s top-of-the-line, 4G-connected...
Flying Magazine
Prop Safety: Treat Spinning Blades With Respect
Although you shouldn't be afraid of the propeller, you should understand what it is capable of doing—and never ever become complacent. [Courtesy: Hartzell Propeller]. The learner stood in front of the airplane, checklist in hand as he performed the preflight inspection. He double checked that the magnetos were off...
Gizmodo
Track it Live: China's Latest Out-of-Control Rocket Expected to Crash on Friday
A 21-metric-ton core stage is poised to perform an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere at 10:21 p.m. ET on November 4, give or take around 16 hours. Sadly, this marks the fourth time that a remnant from China’s Long March 5B rocket has threatened human lives and property.
Flying Magazine
Pilots Bear Responsibility For Avoiding Mid-Air Collisions: FAA
The FAA wants pilots to be more aware of the traffic and more active in preventing mid-air collisions. [Shutterstock]. The FAA updated an advisory circular to emphasize pilots’ responsibility to see and avoid other aircraft in order to prevent mid-air collisions. To help make its point more forcefully, the agency cited a particularly notable 2019 mid-air crash in Alaska.
