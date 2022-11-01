why do they believe they are so entitled and beyond the law? because self righteous dumbocrats are letting them do whatever they want by playing their "race" cards!
I don't under stand them with this petition because all genre of music, video games or even movies are used in court. Sometimes there are people who are easily impressionable especially the young. I don't believe in any form of censorship but parents need to monitor what their kids are watching or listening too. Sometimes in POC communities you see parents listening to all types of rap, English or Spanish, music with profanity and their children are right there...they think it's cute. They be twerking and doing dance moves that's not appropriate...that's the adults I'm talking about in front of kids. Even at parties instead of it being for the kids it turns into an adult party. Let children be children. Then they wonder why some of the youth are disrespectful in public places because the adults are worse. 😕
they are killing each other and then rapping about it and it's not art it's murder. they wanna tell on themselves in peace. I disagree. every time they snitch on themselves the DEA and FBI needs to be right there with a pen and paper. rap has become so dangerous all they talk about is killing and wondering why everybody is dying
