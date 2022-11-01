Silver Bluff Silver Spirit takes home second at state competition

Saturday was a great day for the Silver Bluff Silver Spirit marching band.

The band returned home as the silver medalists in the Class 2A state championships for the second year in a row.

“We're excited to be consistent each year,” said Lance Stockton, band director.

Stockton said the kids were happy their hard work paid off when they earned their superior rating.

He added that the design process for the 2023 competition season has started, along with location props for next year.

Silver Bluff wasn't the only school from Aiken County Public School District competing Saturday. The Ridge Spring-Monetta High School True Blue Band and the North Augusta High School Jacket Regiment also competed in their respective regions.

For the True Blue band, they finished in sixth place with an excellent rating in the Class 1A state championship. Band director Jeff Clamp said this is the highest the band has ever done at state.

“I was excited for the kids because they knew it was the highest and they were really proud of themselves, which they should've been,” Clamp said.

Clamp said their sixth place is a big deal because RS-MHS was the second smallest school out of the 16 competing.

“All five bands that placed ahead of the True Blue Marching Band are considered Class 2A in sports,” Clamp said.

The RS-M band earned their spot at state by finishing second in their division at the Lower State Competition on Oct. 22. Even though this competition season is over, Clamp said the students are already preparing for the 2023 competition season.

The Jackets Regiment finished in 10th place with a superior in the Class 4A state championship on Saturday. Band director Chuck Dean said the kids did a great job.

“We had a great Lower State performance and then we finally got to perform here last Friday night for our football crowd, that was the first time for them to see (the performance), and that went great ... the next day at state was a stronger than that one. We are very proud.”

Dean said he has a bucket list of items he would like to do and talks about next years performance have already begun.

Fox Creek High School in North Augusta came in 11th place in the Class 2A division and Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield came in fifth place in the Class 2A division.