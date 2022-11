Meal-A-Day Menu for November 7 – November 11 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m.

