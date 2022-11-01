ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblog.com

MGoRadio 8.8: The One Without Seth

Thank you to Underground Printing for making this all possible. UGP makes custom apparel such as t-shirts and sweatshirts and was founded by 2 Michigan alums over 20 years ago. They have 3 retail locations in Ann Arbor and offer thousands of University of Michigan athletic products for sale, ranging from clothing to accessories and memorabilia. Check them out at ugpmichiganapparel.com or check out our selection of shirts on the MGoBlogStore.com!
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblog.com

Upon Further Review 2022: Offense vs MSU

FORMATION NOTES: More about this after the jump but this version of MSU is completely unrecognizable from the terrifying Dantonio quarters outfits. The operative word for this defense is "soft." Michigan's got two TEs in and MSU has six guys in the box, with two safeties at 12-13 yards. This...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy